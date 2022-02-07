Sri Lanka Must Rethink Seriously To Save Economy From China's Debt-trap Policy: Report

The Washington-based Global Strat View has stated that Sri Lanka must severely reconsider its policies to salvage its economy as the island country's economy continues to deteriorate. Analysts believe that Sri Lanka's fallen economy is the victim of China's debt-trap policy. A report published by Global Strat View suggests that Sri Lanka's financial crisis leads to a humanitarian crisis and might push the government into bankruptcy.

The report also stated that Sri Lanka's foreign debt has progressively climbed from 30% of GDP in 2014 to 41.3% of GDP in 2019, putting a heavy burden on the country's debt servicing, according to ANI. Global Strat View report stated that Sri Lanka's foreign reserves are depleting at a rapid rate and currently stand at USD 1.6 billion. In addition, it has international debt commitments of over USD 7 billion in 2022, including bond repayments of USD 500 million in January and USD 1 billion in July.

Food inflation also reached over 22%

According to the report, the Central Bank says that prices have risen drastically, with the inflation rate jumping to 12.1% at the end of December from 9.9% in November 2021. Food inflation also reached over 22%. Furthermore, the COVID-19 crisis, the loss of visitors, high government spending and tax cuts depleting state income, and the usage of money for low-return ventures have all contributed to Sri Lanka's economic collapse.

China has become Sri Lanka's fourth-largest lender after disbursing billions of dollars in soft loans, as the report suggests, it also stated that China is present in Sri Lanka for its advantage rather than Colombo's. Global Strat View cited the Hambantota project as an example, claiming that the port, which was built with heavy Chinese finance, had no commercial potential, but China encouraged Sri Lanka to persevere, according to ANI. The Sri Lankan government was forced to hand over the operation of the port to a Chinese business on a 99-year lease in 2017 as the port struggled to generate traction.

Sri Lanka needs to reconsider its debt-trap policy critically

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa requested last month that China restructure the island nation's enormous debt, according to ANI. He informed visiting Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi of his suggestion. Global Strat View suggests that Sri Lanka needs to critically reconsider its debt-trap policy to preserve its economy from the debt trap.

(Inputs from ANI)

Image: AP