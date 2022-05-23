Sri Lanka: Namal Rajapaksa Thanks 'big Brother' India For Humanitarian Aid Amid Crisis

Former Sri Lankan Cabinet Minister Namal Rajapaksa, on Sunday, hailed India's effort in providing assistance to the island nation at a time it has been reeling under the worst ever economic crisis. The gratitude from the son of the former Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa came as New Delhi sent another round of humanitarian aid and essential items sent to Sri Lanka worth Rs 2 billion. Taking to the microblogging site as the consignment reached Colombo port on Sunday, Namal called India a "big brother and a good friend" that has been standing with the island nation in all odd situations.

"Grateful to PM Narendra Modi, Hon CM MK Stalin & the people of India for the aid & essential items sent to LKA. India certainly has been a big brother & a good friend to LKA throughout the years, something that we will never forget! Thank you (sic)", Namal Rajapaksa wrote in a tweet.

A message of care!!! From the people of 🇮🇳 to the people of 🇱🇰...High Commissioner handed over rice,milk powder& medicines worth more than SLR 2 billion to Hon'ble FM Prof.G.L Peiris in #Colombo today.Hon'ble Minister @nimaldsilva, @VajiraAbey, @SagalaRatnayaka, @S_Thondaman pic.twitter.com/WNDoSiQPjE — India in Sri Lanka (@IndiainSL) May 22, 2022

India handed over a large amount of humanitarian assistance consignment worth over Rs 2 billion to the island country which reached Colombo on Sunday. According to the government, the consignment includes 9,000 metric tons of rice, and 50 metric tons of milk powder, coupled with over 25 metric tons of drugs and other pharmaceutical supplies. Meanwhile, the newly appointed Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe also extended gratitude to India for sending essentials to Sri Lanka.

"Sri Lanka today received Rs 2 billion worth of humanitarian aid, including milk powder, rice, and medicines from India. Our sincere gratitude to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Hon. @mkstalin and the People of India for the support extended," he tweeted. Notably, earlier the Indian government had sent out dry rations, medicines, and other essential commodities to Sri Lanka on a grant basis.

Sri Lanka crisis

It is worth mentioning that the island nation has been experiencing its worst economic crisis in history. The country has huge debt obligations and dwindling foreign reserves, and has been struggling to pay for imports, causing a shortage of essentials.

Citizens were forced to stand in long queues for fuel, cooking gas, and medicines. Earlier in April, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) assured the country to help with an estimated amount of $300 million to $600 million. According to IMF, the island nation will receive a hefty amount from the World Bank over the next four months.

