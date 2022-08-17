Sri Lanka Not Paying For Gotabaya Rajapaksa's Expenses Abroad, Clarifies President Ranil

Sri Lanka’s President Ranil Wickremesinghe has clarified that the government is not paying for the travels of former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who fled his country last month in the wake of violent protests against his leadership. Rajapaksa left Sri Lanka and is now reportedly in Thailand. He had tendered his resignation via email to the Speaker of the Parliament, and since then, he has continued to stay overseas as the new President Ranil took oath amid the worst economic crisis in the country’s recent history.

The Government Information Department said in a statement that Rajapaksa is not using state funds for any of the expenses he is making abroad, according to a Newswire report. It said, “All such expenses are borne by the personal funds of the former President.” Former Sri Lanka’s President arrived in Thailand last week following his departure from Singapore. Rajapaksa was issued a two-week visit pass when he arrived at Changi Airport in Singapore from the Maldives last month.

Thailand denied that Rajapaksa has sought asylum

Amid rumours surrounding Rajapaksa’s travel, Thailand’s authorities also dismissed reports about former Sri Lanka’s President seeking asylum in the Southeast Asian country. The Thailand Foreign Ministry said that it received a request from Rajapaksa to visit the country with no intention of seeking political asylum. As per a report by Daily Mirror, Thailand’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Tanee Sangrat said, “Thailand saw no problem with Rajapaksa entering on a diplomatic passport, which would allow him to stay 90 days.”

Remarkably, after the Maldives, Thailand is the second Southeast Asian country that Rajapaksa sought to seek temporary shelter in. After the violent protests that witnessed thousands of people breaking into the former Sri Lanka President’s official residence, Parliament Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena announced the official resignation of Rajapaksa on July 15. Ranil took oath as the new President on July 21 after initially being appointed as an interim President.

The political crisis is taking place against the backdrop of Sri Lanka tackling the worst economic crisis since 1948. In the debt-ridden nation, people are tackling an acute shortage of essential items including fuel and medicines, forcing people to make changes in their daily lifestyles.

Image: AP/Unsplash

