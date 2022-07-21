Sri Lanka: Opp Leader Premadasa Assures Constructive Support To Wickremesinghe Govt To Avert Misery & Disaster

Colombo, Jul 21 (PTI) Sri Lanka's Leader of the Opposition Sajith Premadasa on Thursday met newly-appointed President Ranil Wickremesinghe and offered his party's constructive support to his government to avert further misery and disaster in the crisis-hit nation.

Wickremesinghe was sworn in as the 8th President of Sri Lanka on Thursday after his predecessor Gotabaya Rajapksa fled the country and resigned last week amidst the worst economic crisis faced by the country since independence in 1948.

Premadasa, the leader of the Samagi Jana Balavegaya (SJB), who had announced his intention to contest against Wickremesinghe withdrew from the race for presidency at the last minute and offered support to Dullas Alahapperuma, a key member from the breakaway group of the ruling Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) party.

After his meeting with President Wickremesinghe, Premadasa said he had a cordial and frank exchange of ideas and reiterated the Opposition’s determination to provide constructive support to avert misery and disaster, newsfirst.lk news portal reported.

Premadasa also proposed to strengthen the committee system in Parliament to achieve national consensus rather than dishing out ministerial portfolios to political opportunists resulting in a drain of scarce national resources, it said.

On Tuesday, Premadasa had urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi, all political parties and the people of India to keep helping the island nation come out of its worst economic crisis irrespective of who becomes Sri Lanka's next president.