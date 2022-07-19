Sri Lanka: Oppn Leader Sajith Premadasa Seeks PM Modi's Help Amid Ongoing Crisis

Sajith Premadasa, the opposition leader in Sri Lanka, has urged Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to assist the island nation in its time of crisis, regardless of who is elected as the president. It is worth noting that the neighbouring country is experiencing the biggest economic and political crisis in its history.

The SJB (Samagi Jana Balawegaya) leader tweeted, "Irrespective of who becomes the President of Sri Lanka tomorrow it is my humble and earnest request to Hon. PM Shri @narendramodi, to all the political parties of India and to the people of India to keep helping mother Lanka and it’s people to come out of this disaster. (sic)"

In the midst of a severe economic crisis in the South Asian country, former Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled via Maldives to Singapore. The Sri Lankan Parliament has been halted until 10 am on July 20 to facilitate the presidential referendum, which will take place on the same day.

Furthermore, SJB has declared that if SLPP MP Dullas Alahaperuma is elected President, Sajith Premadasa will be appointed Prime Minister. According to Ranjith Madduma Bandara, General-Secretary of the SJB, Alahapperuma of the SLPP and the SJB achieved an agreement on the topic.

Alahapperuma has enough support to become new President: Bandara

According to Bandara, Alahapperuma has enough support to win the vote of the 225-member Parliament to become the new President. Notably, if Alahaperuma wins the presidential race, a multi-party system of government may develop. Sajith Premadasa, the SJB leader, has received more support for the PM position from SLPP Chairman GL Peiris. Speaking to the journalists within the Parliament building, Peiris stressed that the two major parties should work together to fix the current political and economic problems.

Moreover, on July 19, Premadasa declared that he is supporting opposition candidate Dullas Alahapperuma for the office of president of the island nation and has withdrawn his name from consideration. Premadasa stated on Twitter that Alahapperuma, an MP competing for the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) in the upcoming presidential elections, will have the support of his party, the Samagi Jana Balawegaya, as well as members of its coalition and the opposition.

(Image: ANI/PTI)