After former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe took oath as the acting President, the Opposition objected the same on Wednesday. As President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has fled the country, the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, Sajith Premadasa, citing the Constitution of the island nation, highlighted that the Prime Minister becomes the acting President only if President appoints him, his office falls vacant, or Chief Justice in consultation with the Speaker forms the view that President is unable to act.

"In the absence of any of these, the PM cannot exercise the powers of President, and cannot declare curfew or a state of emergency," said Premadasa in a post on Twitter.

Protests rattle Sri Lanka

If only the plunging tourism in the wake of the bombings and foreign loans on controversial development projects were not enough, the pandemic-induced lockdowns slashed the Sri Lankan government's finances further. The country soon ran out of money and could not repay its huge debts. Shortages of food, cooking gas, fuel and medicine stoked public anger at what many see as mismanagement, corruption and nepotism.

The Rajapaksa family in the sphere of politics bore the brunt of public wrath, and three Rajapaksa relatives, including the finance minister, were forced to quit their Cabinet posts and another to leave his ministerial job in April. In the next month, i.e., in May, the anger of the protesters turned to Mahinda Rajapaksa, who was pressured to resign as Prime Minister and took refuge on a heavily fortified naval base. But Gotabaya refused to go, triggering chants in the streets of “Gota Go Home!”

Instead, he saw his saviour in Ranil Wickremesinghe. But that wasn't for long, as the protest peaked in July. Massive crowds descended on the capital, Colombo, broke into Rajapaksa’s official residence and occupied his seaside office. They also stormed Wickremesinghe’s residence and set it on fire. Hours later, leaders of political parties in Parliament called for both leaders to step down, which was agreed to.