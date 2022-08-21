Sri Lanka: Oppn Party SJB Demands Gotabaya Rajapaksa Must Be Tried For 'misusing Funds'

Sri Lanka's main Opposition party Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) on Saturday said that the ousted President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has every right to return to Colombo, although he must be legally tried over the allegations of misusing public funds as he no longer enjoys legal immunity. Addressing a presser, earlier yesterday, SJB CEO Ajith P. Perera said that the former Sri Lankan President could return into the cash-strapped nation but an investigation shall be launched to ascertain if he misused the public funds and barrelled the Southeast Asian country into economic despair.

“Gotabaya Rajapaksa is a citizen of this country and he has the right to return to his motherland. No one can deny this right. However, he should be tried for the allegations of misuse of funds,” Perera said. “There was a case against him for allegedly spending state funds for his parent’s monument. These cases should resume and also indictments should be filed against other charges. It is possible to make him face the trials and penalize him if is found guilty, as he does not enjoy a legal immunity as per the constitution,” P. Perera furthermore added.

Rajapaksa's government accused of misusing public funding

The former Sri Lankan MP iterated that the SJB opposes the cabinet paper tabled for approval of the Prime Minister to pay compensation worth more than Rs. 100 million to the high-ranking Sri Lanka state offices who complained of political victimization during the Yahapalana government. President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's government has been accused of misusing the USD one billion loan facility extended by India as part of its financial assistance to help the island nation deal with its economic crisis.

“I say with responsibility that SLPP is trying to set up home shops in 14,000 villages to do their political work by misusing this Indian assistance,” opposition leader Sajith Premadasa had said earlier in the Parliament at the time Rajapaksa's party was in rule. “This is shameful, the money is meant to provide relief to people who are languishing in long queues,” Premadasa had cautioned, denouncing the long queues at the fuel station and lack of the essential commodities in Sri Lanka.