Sri Lanka: Oppn Raises Concern Over Polls; Avers Cabinet Not Representing Will Of People

Amid the ongoing wave of political and economic crises, Sri Lanka's opposition leader who is seeking the presidency next week, Sajith Premadasa has raised concern over the Presidential elections. Premadasa said that the current parliament does not represent the opinion of most of the people. Speaking to ANI, Sajith Premadasa stated that parliamentarians will elect the President of Sri Lanka and stressed that the 225-member parliament currently has the majority of the leaders from former Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's political party.

"Right now, what you have is a Parliament that does not represent the majority opinion of the people of the ground. So, they will have to think far and think aloud as to how they will use their vote," Sajith Premadasa told ANI.

Premadasa said that 225 parliamentarians will make the decision regarding the destiny of the people of Sri Lanka. He emphasized that usually the people of Sri Lanka elect the president and 22 million people must elect their President, according to ANI. The statement of the opposition leader comes as the Parliament will hold a meeting next week and take steps to elect a new President after Gotabaya Rajapaksa stepped down from his position, according to the statement issued by acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe. The development comes amid the worst economic crisis faced by the island nation with shortages of food, fuel and other essential services.

"Usually, the President of Sri Lanka is chosen by the people... 22 million people are the voters, who have reached the age of voting, all have to choose their President. Right now, what we have is 225 parliamentarians choosing the President and this parliament is composed of Gotabaya Rajapaksa's legislative majority. So it is from that particular composition that President will be chosen," Sajith Premadasa told ANI.

Sajith Premadasa lauds India for supporting Sri Lanka

Speaking about the economic situation in Sri Lanka, Premadasa said that he was calling on the government to not take any ill-advised economic decisions. However, he stressed that government did not pay attention to his advice and stressed that "they are in a devastating state right now." He lauded the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the government of India for the support they extended to their nation by providing basic human needs things. Notably, India has been providing petrol, diesel and other basic human needs items like life-saving drugs, wheat etc.

Party Composition of Sri Lankan Parliament

Samagi Jana Balawegaya party leader Sajith Premadasa announced that he will contest the presidential elections. Before the crisis, the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna party, led by the Rajapaksas, had 145 seats in the 225-seat Parliament, according to the data given on Sri Lankan Parliament's website. Meanwhile, Sajith Premadasa's political party Samagi Jana Balawegaya has 54 seats while Illankai Tamil Arasu Kadchi has 10 legislators in the Sri Lankan Parliament. Furthermore, Jathika Jana Balawegaya Party has 3 members and other political parties like Ealam People's Democratic Party, Thamil Makkal Viduthalai Pulikal and United National Party have one or two leaders elected in the Parliament.

I am contesting to be the President. Electorate is confined to 225 MPs with the GR coalition dominating the numbers. Even though it is an uphill struggle I am convinced that truth will prevail. — Sajith Premadasa (@sajithpremadasa) July 15, 2022

Inputs from ANI

Image: AP