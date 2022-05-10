Sri Lanka Orders Armed Forces To Shoot Anyone Looting Public Property, Injuring Others

In the midst of violence in Sri Lanka, the country's Defence Ministry has ordered Sri Lankan armed forces to open fire on anyone participating in looting public property or committing physical injury to others. After a day of riots that killed 7 people and injured more than 200, Sri Lanka's military and police were given emergency powers on Tuesday to detain people without the use of warrants.

This comes as thousands of demonstrators breached curfew to attack government figures, burning homes, stores and businesses belonging to the ruling party and provincial politicians. The military can now detain prisoners for up to 24 hours before passing them over to the police, according to the media reports.

In the meanwhile, earlier today, a group of protestors attacked the highest-ranking officer in Colombo, Senior Deputy Inspector-General Deshabandu Tennakoon and set fire to his car outside the Prime Minister's official residence in Colombo. The police officer was brought to the hospital and has now returned home.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa prolonged state of Emergency until May 11

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa prolonged the "state of emergency" until May 11 as civil unrest grew in response to economic and political upheaval. It was announced that citizens should not use public transportation roadways, or recreational areas until May 11. President Rajapaksa declared that from 7 pm on May 9 to 7 am on May 11, no one should use any public roads, railways, public parks, public leisure sites or any public lands including the beach.

Despite curfews, at least 41 homes of prominent ruling party politicians were set on fire. Hundreds of motorcycles were also set ablaze. In the north-central town of Anuradhapura, an arson burned the residence and shrine of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's personal shaman, Gnana Akka earlier today.

UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet expressed concern

UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet said that she is gravely worried by the escalation of violence in Sri Lanka following supporters of the prime minister attacking peaceful protestors in Colombo on May 9 and subsequent mob violence against members of the ruling party, according to media reports. The island nation is currently facing its worst ever economic crisis.

Image: AP