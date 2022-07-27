Sri Lanka: Parliament Approves Prolonging State Of Emergency Amid Raging Crisis

As the nation's political and economic crisis worsens, Sri Lanka's parliament on July 26 approved the prolongation of the state of emergency. The emergency measures issued by then-Acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe were passed in Parliament on July 26, with 120 MPs voting in favour and 63 voting against.

The debate began after the Leader of the House, Minister Susil Premajayantha, presented to the Parliament the resolution addressing the declaration of state of emergency issued by the Acting President under the Public Security Ordinance. To deal with unrest, a state of emergency empowers troops to arrest and jail individuals, and the president to issue orders that override existing laws.

Sri Lanka is in the grip of its most severe economic crisis in recent history. Its 22 million people are facing steep price increases for food, electricity, medicines, and other needs. This is why Sri Lankans have taken to the streets and stormed the President's House in protest earlier this month.

Sri Lanka crisis

After months of huge protests over the island's economic difficulties, former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the nation, a state of emergency was declared. Inflation is approaching 50%. The government does not have enough fuel for key services such as buses, trains, and medical vehicles, and officials believe it does not have enough foreign currency to import more.

However, due to the scarcity of fuel, the costs of gasoline and diesel have skyrocketed. For two weeks in late June, the government prohibited the selling of petrol and diesel for non-essential cars. Fuel sales continue to be severely restricted. Schools have been shuttered, and workers have been advised to work from home to conserve resources.

Sri Lanka is unable to import the products it requires from abroad, and for the first time in its history, it missed an interest payment on its foreign debt in May. A nation's reputation with investors may suffer if it does not pay its debt interest, which will make it more difficult for it to borrow the funds it needs on global markets.

Prior to leaving for Singapore and resigning, President Rajapaksa appointed Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe as acting president. While he attempts to stabilise the situation, Wickremesinghe proclaimed a state of emergency throughout the nation and enforced a curfew on the western province.

Image: AP