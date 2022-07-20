Sri Lanka Parliament Set To Elect New President In Three-way Contest To Succeed Rajapaksa

Amid the ongoing economic crisis and consequent protests, Sri Lanka's Parliament, for the first time in 44 years, is set to elect a new President in replacement of controversy-ridden Gotabaya Rajapaksa. As previously planned, on Wednesday, the MPs will cast their vote on a 'secret ballot' to elect new president among three contenders -- the interim President Ranil Wickremesinghe, leader of rebels of Sri Lanka Peramuna Podujana (SLPP) Dullas Alahapperuma, and Anura Kumara Dissanayake from Leftist Janatha Vimukti Peramuna (JVP). The three-way contest among the leaders comes after the nominee of the main opposition of SLPP, Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB), Sajith Premadasa, decided to pull back his Presidential candidacy two days before the voting.

Amid the taught political landscape, the elections were deemed the main priority following the resignation of Gotabaya Rajapaksa after he fled the country to Singapore feeling threatened by growing public anger. He travelled through Maldives and landed in Singapore from where he later e-mailed his resignation letter to the Speaker of Sri Lanka's Parliament Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena. As of now, the new President elected by 225 MPs will serve Sri Lanka for the remaining term of Rajapaksa to try and resolve the deepening financial crunch the island is reeling under.

Sri Lanka's new President: Close contest after Premadasa pulls out

Unprecedented pull out of Presidential candidacy just two days ahead of the polls has made the election a close contest. The son of former Lankan President Ranasinghe Premadasa (who was assassinated by LTTE militants in 1993), Sajith took to Twitter, stating that his decision was for "the greater good" of the island. He also expressed support for SLPP rebel leader Alahapperuma. "For the greater good of my country that I love and the people I cherish I hereby withdraw my candidacy for the position of President. @sjbsrilanka and our alliance and our opposition partners will work hard towards making @DullasOfficialvictorious," Premadasa wrote on Twitter.

He also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to "keep helping mother Lanka and its people" irrespective of who assumes new leadership of the island. To note, being a staunch critic of Rajapaksa, Premadasa's support for Alahapperuma (who was a part of Mahinda Rajapaksa's cabinet) comes as a surprise. However, reports indicated that acting President Wickremesinghe could have the most support of the Parliament given the fact that he has remained PM six times and the majority of SLPP MPs in the Parliament.

Nominations for presidential candidates were filed on Tuesday during a parliamentary session held amid tight security. Extra protection measures were taken care of even after protestors promised not to hinder discussions to elect a new leadership of the island country. However, there is strong resentment against Wickremesinghe among demonstrators as he is seen as an ally to Rajapaksa. Meanwhile, the state of emergency imposed by Wickremesinghe is intact on the island with Sri Lankan armed forces directed to evict protestors who besieged government buildings.

Sri Lanka crisis deepens

As the island nation made efforts to stabilize its political landscape, the economic crisis has deepened far more. At least 22 million people are struggling to make ends meet amid a severe shortage of essential commodities, including food, fuel, water, and medical care. As the foreign exchange reserves depleted, followed by days of violent protests, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) finally resumed talks on the bailout fund. Meanwhile, India has helped Colombo with loans and credit lines to help the country run without interfering in its political affairs. Despite the help, Sri Lanka has an outstanding foreign debt of $51 billion, with 10% of it payable to China.

(Image: AP)