Sri Lanka: Parliament Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena To Take Charge As Interim PM

Sri Lankan Parliament Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana will take charge as the country's interim Prime Minister after Ranil Wickremesinghe resigned from the post to make way for an all-party government amid intensified protest in the island nation.

"At Speaker’s Residence urgent Party Leader’s meeting. Several other Leaders including PM, AKD and Sumanthiran participated via zoom...Speaker to take over as temporary President according to the constitution," leader of Sri Lanka Congress party Rauff Hakeem said on Saturday.

Wickremesinghe resigned on Saturday to make way for an all-party government. He told the Opposition that he was taking the decision to quit as the nationwide fuel distribution is due to recommence this week. The World Food Programme Director is set to visit the island nation this week and the debt sustainability report for the International Monetary Fund is due to be finalised shortly.

Wickremesinghe was appointed to the top post after anti-government protests forced the resignation of then prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, the elder brother of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, in May.

Earlier in the day, protesters stormed into President Gotabaya's residence in Colombo demanding his resignation. Reports informed that Rajapaksa fled the scene. Protesters also broke into PM Wickremesinghe's private residence and set it ablaze.

'People asking for a change': Thiagarajah

Jeevan Thiagarajah, Governor of the Northern Province, told Republic that what happened in Gotabaya's residence earlier today was a result of build-up since May.

"I think the common person boiled over and protests came. They were asking for a change. I think what happens anywhere is people want to hold a person responsible for anything if not a group of persons responsible. That is the combination today," Thiagarajah said.