Sri Lanka: People Gather Outside US Embassy To Protest Against Rajapaksa Govt Amid Crisis

As Sri Lanka continues to battle the worst economic crisis in its history, scores of residents coalesced outside the US Embassy in Colombo protesting against the incumbent government. Holding placards, they asked the Joe Biden administration to freeze the property of President Gotabaya Rajapaksha in the US. In addendum to the US, they also asked the United Nations to follow the suit by freezing the assets and sending money to the needy Sri Lankan population.

One of the protesters, Rajiv, speaking to ANI said that all the illegal assets by the Prime Minister should be seized and frozen, and liquidated. “This is an opportunity to the whole world to give a message to strong nations like- the UK, USA, EU everyone to stand up and say if any politician is planning to rob any country’s money and if they have plan B to escape somewhere when things fall apart. It should be done”, he said.

Sri Lanka | Protest outside US Embassy in Colombo demanding to freeze PM Rajapaksa's property in USA



His illegally occupied assets should be frozen & liquidated, money should be sent back to help Sri Lanka in crisis. He shouldn't escape the country: Rajiv, a photographer (08.04) pic.twitter.com/xn9jdPdAUB — ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2022

This comes as the main opposition party in Sri Lanka, the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB), announced on Friday that if, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's administration fails to address the public's concerns over the country's worst economic crisis, it will initiate a no-confidence motion against him. Sajith Premadasa, the leader of the opposition, has also advocated for the Executive Presidency to be abolished, arguing that power should be shared among the Executive, Legislature, and Judiciary. "The government must pay heed to the public demand for the Rajapaksas to quit, if not we will bring a no-confidence motion,'' Premadasa told parliament, PTI reported.

Sri Lankan crisis

President Rajapaksa has refused calls to step down even when members of his coalition joined anti-government protests this week, with governing party parliamentarians pushing for the creation of an interim administration to avoid potential violence. It should be mentioned here that the Sri Lankan government is battling to meet basic requirements for its 22 million citizens amid an unprecedented economic crisis caused by mishandling of finances and ill-timed tax cuts. The island nation is also currently facing a foreign exchange deficit, which has resulted in food, fuel, power, and gas shortages, and has sought economic assistance from friendly countries. Meanwhile, the parliament has so far been unable to achieve an agreement on how to address the economic crisis.

Image: AP