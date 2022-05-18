Sri Lanka: People Protest Against Govt To Get Two-time Meals Amid Severe Economic Crisis

As the island nation continues to reel under worsening economic crisis, several people, including the unemployed, have been protesting against the government in order to get two-time meals a day. Hundreds of people, including daily wage workers and those who lost their jobs as a result of the persisting crisis, also queued for meals donated by a Colombo-based organisation at Galle Face in Colombo.

"We have started distributing food from April 9. We want the President to resign, as he is unable to take care of the people and failed to govern the country," Akushla Fernando, a social worker, said, as per ANI.

Fernando claimed that her trust receives donations from all over the world, including money, goods, and food. She went on to say that the trust has successfully distributed food to more than a thousand people so far. "Many people including those who are working come here. Also, there are some people who have lost their jobs because of the ongoing protest say that they don't care about losing the job because they are protesting for their generation," she added.

Shervin Ranatunga, another individual delivering food given by the Colombo-based foundation, claimed that people from across Sri Lanka come to Galle Face in order to get food. They (people) come from far away by buses, taxis and train and we provide for all. We provide food to all without any discrimination - rich and poor," he stated. Notably, people in the island nation have been protesting against the government for more than two months now. The Sri Lankan government is currently struggling to meet basic requirements for its population of 22 million citizens amid an unprecedented economic crisis caused by mishandling of finances and ill-timed tax cuts.

PM Wickremesinghe pledges to bailout country from ongoing crisis

It is significant to mention here that newly-appointed Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has promised to take the country out of the ongoing economic turmoil. Addressing the nation on Monday, the Prime Minister stated that the government has planned to present a new alternative budget to the development budget proposed for 2022. He also said that the government is mulling presenting it as a concessionary budget in an attempt to alleviate the ongoing crisis.

(With inputs from ANI)

