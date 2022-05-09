Sri Lanka PM Mahinda Rajapaksa May Resign Today As Pressure Mounts On Govt

Amid the worst financial crisis in the country since its independence, Sri Lanka Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa might offer to resign from the post on Monday, May 9, reported PTI citing political sources. Rajapaksa might step down as Sri Lanka’s Prime Minister as pressure continues to mount on the embattled government led by his younger brother, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa is expected to form an interim government to tackle the economic crisis.

Mahinda Rajapaksa, the 76-year-old leader has come under intense scrutiny from people within his own party, Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) to step down. However, he had been gathering his supporters to apply counterpressure not to stand down.

As per PTI, the sources revealed that even his younger brother wanted the Sri Lankan PM’s resignation but had not directly conveyed his wish. Sri Lankan President reportedly wants his brother’s resignation that would enable him to form a government of national unity, an interim arrangement till the present economic crisis could be dealt with.

Dayasiri Jayasekera, a ruling coalition dissident told PTI, “He [Mahinda Rajapaksa] may not offer direct resignation”.

"What I feel is he would say I have no responsibility for the present crisis, so no reasons for me to resign,'' Jayasekera also said while adding that he would let Sri Lankan President decide if he wants to remove the Prime Minister.

Mahinda Rajapaksa was hooted and catcalled by public

The latest report about Sri Lankan Prime Minister stepping down on Monday came as both he and the 72-year-old Sri Lankan President rejected the repeated calls for their resignation. Mahinda Rajapaksa, the prominent figure in the ‘Rajapaksa clan’, faced massive public wrath on Sunday in the sacred city of Anuradhapura. The Sri Lankan citizens have been showing their discontentment with the present government as they have been struggling in long queues to acquire basic necessities such as food and medicines.

Amid such dissatisfaction, Sri Lankan PM was hooted and catcalled by the angry public who have been demanding fuel, cooking gas and an end to power cuts. The demonstrators have demanded the entire Rajapaksa family quit the politics in the country and return the alleged stolen assets.

Image: AP