Sri Lanka PM Rajapaksa Says Constitution Will Be Amended To Curb Presidential Authority

As protestors continued to call for President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to resign over the country's economic woes, Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa stated that the constitution will be amended to limit presidential powers and empower Parliament. Speaking at the Parliament on Tuesday, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa asserted that the power transfer will be one of the immediate moves that may be made to politically stabilise the country and facilitate talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on an economic recovery plan. “While looking for solutions to the economic problems, it is important that we have political and social stability in the country,” Rajapaksa said, The Associated Press (AP) reported.

The Sri Lankan Prime Minister went on to say that the first step in the reforms will be to return to a constitutional position with additional powers for Parliament. After he was elected in 2019, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa reportedly concentrated more authority in the presidency. Thousands of demonstrators occupied the president's office entrance for the 11th consecutive day on Tuesday, holding him responsible for the ongoing economic catastrophe.

Sri Lankan PM & President have refused to resign amid protests

Earlier on Monday, President Rajapaksa admitted that he made mistakes such as delayed seeking assistance from the IMF and prohibiting agrochemicals in order to convert Sri Lanka's agriculture to fully organic, which contributed to the crisis. However, both the President and the Prime Minister have refused to resign, resulting in a political deadlock. Although opposition parties have rejected the president's offer to join a unity government, they are unable to establish a new government since they lack a majority in Parliament.

Sri Lankan economic crisis

Sri Lanka's primary opposition party, the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB), has threatened to file a no-confidence motion against President Rajapaksa's government if, he fails to take decisive efforts to pull the country out of its political and economic turmoil. It is pertinent to mention here that the Sri Lankan government is battling to meet basic requirements for its 22 million citizens amid an unprecedented economic crisis caused by mishandling of finances and ill-timed tax cuts. The crisis was exacerbated further after cabinet ministers resigned, on April 3, with immediate effect.

