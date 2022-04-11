Sri Lanka PM Rajapaksa Urges Citizens To Be Patient; 'Govt Working To End Economic Crisis'

As protests continue in economic crisis-hit Sri Lanka, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa addressed the country on Monday. In his address, Rajapaksa accepted that the country was at a very indecisive juncture but assured that his government was working round the clock to uplift Sri Lanka.

Rajapaksa: 'Have patience'

"We did not build roads to see you all in queues. We did not defeat COVID to see you tear-gassed. We are doing everything possible to resolve the issues," said Rajapaksa, adding, "we had invited all parties to join us in finding a solution, but no one came. So we get the responsibility. He, however, urged the public to stop the protest and have patience. "Every second you protest on the streets, we are losing dollars," he said in his address to the nation. The address comes amidst the growing pressure on him to quit following the unprecedented economic crisis facing the island nation. Last week the entire Sri Lankan cabinet resigned apart from Mahinda Rajapaksa.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his elder brother, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, continue to hold power in Sri Lanka, despite their politically powerful family being the focus of public ire. The President has defended his government’s actions, saying the foreign exchange crisis was not his making and the economic downturn was largely pandemic driven by the island nation’s tourism revenue and inward remittances waning.

Efforts to form an all-party interim government in Sri Lanka inconclusive

Efforts to establish an all-party interim government to deal with the economic situation also remained inconclusive as the talks between President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and the group of independent MPs from his own ruling SLPP coalition failed to make progress on Sunday. During the meeting, the MPs discussed with the President about prospects of removing his elder brother, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, and appointing a new cabinet. The President has, as per sources, said he can get removed the Prime Minister (Mahinda Rajapaksa) if someone produced 113-114 members of the Parliament.

(With agency inputs)