Sri Lanka PM Ranil Wickremesinghe Asserts Govt Should Work Within Constitutional Framework

Amid the ongoing political turmoil in the country, Sri Lanka's outgoing Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe stated on Monday that the government should operate within the confines of the constitution and that no one has the right to dictate parliament from outside. His remarks came as protesters have been demanding the Sri Lankan President and his entire government resign as the island nation experiences the worst economic crisis since its independence. The Sri Lankan Prime Minister further stated that he will make all his efforts to safeguard the constitution.

"I am here to safeguard the constitution, one must listen to the people but should act in accordance with the constitution. Sri Lanka needs an all-party government. We have to work for it," Wickremesinghe remarked, Daily Mirror reported. Further, he also condemned the attack on his private residence and vehicle by the protesters. However, Wickremesinghe claimed that misleading information on social media was to blame for the protesters' attack. Angered by the severe economic crisis, Sri Lankan demonstrators broke into Prime Minister's private residence and set it on fire on July 9.

PM Wickremesinghe apologizes to people for their hardships

"I was at home that afternoon following some meetings when the police advised me to leave my private residence as some of those who were returning from the protests happened to pass my home. I, therefore, left my residence with my wife. My residence was burnt and I have lost some valuable goods I had," PM Wickremesinghe added, as per the Sri Lankan news outlet. He further stated that his only treasure was a 2,500 books library which was completely destroyed by protesters. Furthermore, Wickremesinghe also apologized to the people, saying that he understands their hardships.

PM Wickremesinghe resigns to make way for an all-party government

On July 9, Prime Minister Wickremesinghe tendered his resignation to make way for an all-party government to take over. Taking to Twitter he said, “To ensure the continuation of the Government including the safety of all citizens, I accept the best recommendation of the Party Leaders today, we make way for an All-Party Government. To facilitate this, I will resign as Prime Minister.” Earlier in May, he was appointed as the country's premier following the resignation of the then PM Mahinda Rajapaksa.

