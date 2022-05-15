Sri Lanka: PM Ranil Wickremesinghe To List Details Of Country's Financial Woes On May 16

Days after assuming charge as Sri Lanka's new premier, United National Party (UNP) leader Ranil Wickremesinghe stated that there is a lot to be done and undone amid the ongoing economic crisis in the country. In a series of tweets, he claimed the government is prioritising matters and they shall be addressed as soon as possible. "We have managed to get things moving in the last 48 hours. I will provide a full explanation of the financial crisis faced by the country on Monday, May 16," he wrote on Twitter.

The Sri Lankan Prime Minister also briefed about some of the pressing issues in the country, Talking about the fuel crisis, he stated that the government is looking into alternate options for securing the funds needed to cover the coming week's fuel needs, given the dollar scarcity at banks. Wickremesinghe also claimed that the government has secured payments for an LP Gas consignment which will begin to unload and distribute as soon as possible.

Furthermore, the newly-appointed Prime Minister also talked about medicine as well as food and fertilizer shortages. Wickremesinghe stated that the government held a meeting with the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and that they have vowed to support to assist in procuring essential items. He went on to say that the issue of the 21st Amendment will also be taken up for discussion with the Attorney General's Department on Monday and then be presented to Cabinet for approval.

What is 21st Amendment?

The proposed 21st Amendment seeks to promote competent, efficient, transparent, and responsible governance, as well as the ideals specified in the constitution's preamble as vital conditions for the country's economic revival. The amendment aims to replace the executive presidential system with one that strengthens constitutional democracy based on the separation of powers and checks and balances. It also calls for a new Council of State to advise on governance and sectoral reforms, as well as a new national security council to provide security advice. Meanwhile, the President will remain the head of state and commander-in-chief under the proposed legislation. However, the President will be elected by a majority vote in parliament for a five-year term, that can be renewed once.

Sri Lankan PM vows to ensure steady supply of fuel & electricity

It is significant to mention here that PM Wickremesinghe has promised to ensure the smooth supply of petrol, diesel and electricity to the island nation. He has also urged everyone to avoid divisive politics and instead assist him in reviving the country's struggling economy. Furthermore, the Prime Minister declared that he will try to solve the country's economic woes with international assistance and the cooperation of the entire parliament.