As Sri Lanka continues to struggle under a severe economic crisis, protests continue to erupt over the situation where demonstrators continue to demand Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa step down. While people have divided over the PM's resignation, a group of people continues to support Rajapaksa and further are urging him to stay back in the position.

Affirming with the people, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa on Tuesday has asserted that he will not step down from this post and will continue to stand with the people in such trying times. Speaking at a meeting with the members of provincial councils and local government representatives at the Prime Minister's official residence, Temple Trees, Rajapaksa made the statements further adding that he believes that the problems arising in the island nation now can be resolved in a short time, reported ANI citing Colombo Page.

During this while, he also called for an immediate end to be brought to disruptions to essential services, including fuel, gas, electricity, and medicine, as well as the existing queues for them. "We have already implemented the necessary arrangements for that," he added.

Also, urging the people to keep in mind that he is standing behind every step taken to recover the country from the crisis, the prime minister said, "We are resolving the situation that has arisen in the country one by one. Organizations such as the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank, the Asian Development Bank and friendly countries have come forward to help us at this time."

"...I urge you to have faith in us and play the necessary role in keeping the people with us in the country. You made one request that I do not resign. No, I will not resign. Do not be afraid," he further added.

Sri Lanka is in talks with international organisations for financial aids

The crisis-hit country is presently in talks with multiple countries and international organisations seeking financial aid for recovering from the economic downfall. Recently, it held discussions with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), World Bank, and other financial agencies that have guaranteed support to the island nation. According to the Sri Lankan Finance Ministry, IMF and India have also pledged assistance to mitigate the economic crisis in the country.

Following this, Sri Lanka is also holding talks with China for refinancing its debut. Notably, China is the biggest creditor to the country with USD 3.5 billion of credit.

Image: AP