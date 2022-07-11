Sri Lanka PM Responds To Attack On His House; Says 'Only Hitlerists Would Do Such Things'

In response to the burning of his private residence, Sri Lanka's Prime Minister, Ranil Wickremesinghe, issued a statement in which he compared protesters' actions to Adolf Hitler's. It is worth mentioning here that the Sri Lankan Prime Minister announced his resignation from his position in a statement on Twitter before his home was set on fire.

"My only house was set on fire. I had 2,500 books in my library, my only asset. There were over 200-year-old valuable paintings. All of them destroyed. Only Hitlerists would do things like that. There is background for that. I know the suffering people through. I have apologized for that. But we have to go forward together," Wickremesinghe stated, NewsWire reported.

Wickremesinghe said in a special televised statement that he accepted the position of Prime Minister because the economy was in disarray. Wickremesinghe, 73, stated that he took on the difficult task of rebuilding the economy at a time when the public was suffering from a lack of fuel, cooking gas, and electricity. He stated that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has stated that it will take approximately four years to stabilise the economy, with the first year being the most difficult.

He said, "This cannot be done in 1-2 days, at least a year would be needed to take the first corrective steps. The IMF said it would take four years."

Sri Lanka crisis

Wickremesinghe was appointed Prime Minister by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa in May, after his elder brother Mahinda Rajapaksa was forced to resign amid mounting pressure on the government over economic mismanagement. On July 11, shortly after Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa officially informed Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe that he is resigning from his position, Wickremesinghe convened a Cabinet meeting with all of the ministers in the PM's office.

As the pressure from the protestors increased, Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa officially informed Wickremesinghe that he is resigning from his position. The Prime Minister's media office announced that Rajapaksa had been informed that he would be resigning as previously stated, according to Colombo Gazette.

The country's deteriorating economic situation has heightened tensions, and in recent weeks, there have been reports of several clashes between individuals and members of the police and armed forces at fuel stations where thousands of desperate members of the public have queued for hours, if not days. Sri Lanka is experiencing its worst economic crisis since gaining independence in 1948, which has coincided with successive waves of COVID-19, threatening to reverse years of development progress.

(With agency inputs)

Image: PTI