Sri Lanka PM Visits Brother Gotabaya Rajapaksa Following Protests Outside Prez's Residence

A day after massive violence erupted across Sri Lanka in view of a serious economic crisis in the country, Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa visited President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at his residence on Friday where a public protest erupted last night. This came after people in huge numbers took to the streets and started protesting outside the President's house demanding his resignation over the ongoing economic crisis.

Along with Sri Lanka PM Mahinda Rajapaksa, Sports Minister Namal Rajapaksa also visited the President's residence on Friday. Meanwhile, the Prime Minister who is the elder brother of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa came to visit amid serious nepotism charges levelled by Tamil National Alliance MP MA Sumanthiran. Speaking exclusively to Republic, the Sri Lankan leader said that "Nepotism is a part of the Rajapaksa government." Citing that eight members of the President's family are a part of the government, he further added that the people are unaware of who the eventual beneficiaries and bondholders are and thus, the country is coming to be the worst economic phase the country has ever witnessed.

Violence across Sri Lanka over the economic crisis

Earlier on Thursday night, hundreds of people gathered outside the private residence of Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa and started protesting against the economic crisis faced by the people due to the economic crisis. Not just that, the people also set many vehicles on fire leading to many injuries. During this while, people from the forces, journalists as well many civilians were injured. Following this, the police had to intervene to disperse the people who had participated in the protests organised by social media groups to voice their protest against the government.

In view of the escalations in violence, the police later had to enforce a curfew in the suburbs of the capital because the protests wouldn’t subside. The protesters were seen blaming President Rajapaksa for long power outages and shortages of essentials. They were also seen raising anti-government slogans further demanding the President leave the country.

Sri Lanka faces severe economic crisis

Sri Lanka is presently facing a huge debt obligation and dwindling foreign reserves and is further struggling to pay for imports causing shortages across the country. People who were the worst-affected ones are also facing a lot of challenges as they are forced to wait in long lines for fuel, followed by power cuts for several hours on a daily basis.

The COVID-19 pandemic has also dealt a heavy blow to the country's economy, with the government estimating a loss of $14 billion in the last two years. It also has immense foreign debt after borrowing heavily on projects that don’t earn money. Its foreign debt repayment obligations are around $7 billion for this year alone.

Image: AP/PTI