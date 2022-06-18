Sri Lanka PM Wickremesinghe Asserts 'steps To Alleviate Food Crisis Will Be Taken'

Despite the country's unparalleled economic instability, Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe stated on Friday that action will be taken to alleviate the island nation's food crisis.

Wickremesinghe told a meeting of the Committee of Food Security that the food crisis in Sri Lanka will affect four to five million people directly, and that efforts will be taken to contain it. He stated that MPs will be in charge of food security programmes in 225 divisions.

He urged that a committee be formed under the leadership of Parliamentarian Nimal Lansa to look into mitigating measures, and that the strategy be prepared within two weeks.

Wickremesinghe directed the officials to prioritise the fishing community in terms of providing them with food, gas and fuel.

Food security for children’s homes, nursing homes, and homes for persons with disabilities was given special emphasis, including the need to formulate a long-term plan for a modern agricultural system for the creation of a competitive market are also on the agenda.

Sri Lanka's crisis

Since March this year, Sri Lanka, historically an upper-middle-income country, has been engulfed in an economic crisis unprecedented since the country's independence.

Sri Lanka is struggling to meet the basic needs of its citizens amidst the severe food and fuel shortage in the country. The country is confronting a worst-in-a-decade meltdown resulting from various factors.

Colombo is currently in talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to secure a bailout after having defaulted on its $51 billion foreign debt in April.

Around 22 million people in the island nation are reeling under a crippling shortage of food, fuel, and energy albeit critical health care. According to the United Nations, at least 4 out of five people in Sri Lanka are skipping meals as they cannot afford to purchase food. In addition, at least a million are on the edge of a humanitarian crisis.

The World Food Programme (WPF) said that it will require nearly $60 million to provide food and relief supplies to people between June to December.

Due to a scarcity of basic ingredients for production, an 80% depreciation of the currency since March 2022, a lack of foreign reserves, and the country's failure to pay its international debt obligations, the economy has collapsed sharply.

(With inputs from ANI)