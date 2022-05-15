Sri Lanka PM Wickremesinghe Calls Leaders Of 10 Parties To Discuss Political Situation

After being sworn in as the new PM, Ranil Wickremesinghe invited leaders of the 10 political parties that quit the government to represent the parliament independently. He called out leaders to discuss the current political situation in Sri Lanka. In response to the Prime Minister’s invitation, the relevant political parties said that an appointment would be sought following the meeting of their party leaders this evening.

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has also invited Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa to join hands with the government to stabilize the country economically and socially by obtaining foreign assistance. Meanwhile, SJB leader Sajith Premadasa said that he being the leader of Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) and a responsible opposition would support any correct decision taken by the government which leads to the country’s economy.

The Opposition Leader emphasized that the Samagi Jana Balawegaya's stance stated in its recent letter to the President has not changed and that the public is clamouring for an administration without the Rajapaksas. SJB leader Sajith Premadasa recently told the President that the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) does not want to be a part of the upcoming new administration.

However, as the island nation continues to battle the crumbling economy, Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Sunday urged all lawmakers to unite and work promptly in order to find a solution when the country has plunged into "dire straits."

"We must be mindful of the current situation and unite around a program that can deliver a fair determination to all. At this juncture, when the country is in dire straits, all the people’s representatives must work together immediately for a solution on behalf of all citizens," the President said in his statement on the occasion of Vesak Poya Day, PTI reported.

Sri Lanka’s socio-economic crisis

Sri Lanka is facing its worst socio-economic crisis since independence in 1948. Although a bit different in context, it can also be termed as something worse than the LTTE problem the island nation faced for more than three decades of civil war. The economy's drastic struggle with keeping the prices and supply of the basic commodities/amenities under check has brought the country to the brink of collapse. With time, the protests grew and the Rajapaksa family got encircled in the storm.

It is to mention that the incumbent President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his brother, ousted PM Mahinda Rajapaksa has been bearing the brunt of the ongoing crisis and things do not seem to slow down anytime soon for both of them. While Mahinda, among others, has been banned to travel outside the country by court, President Gotabaya is also said to be staring at a no-confidence motion on May 17, as per Daily Mirror.