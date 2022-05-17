Sri Lanka PM Wickremesinghe Censures Oppn For No-trust Motion Against President Rajapaksa

Newly elected Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe slammed the Opposition leaders for moving a motion in Parliament seeking an urgent debate to censure President Gotabaya Rajapaksa over the nation’s worst economic crisis. In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister criticised the Opposition and said that they took the wrong approach. According to him, "had he been in Opposition, he would still have voted against suspending Standing Orders."

"This was not a vote on the Motion of Displeasure against the President. This was a vote to suspend all Parliament proceedings and immediately debate the Motion of Displeasure," the Sri Lankan PM said.

Notably, the statement from PM Wickremesinghe came hours after Sri Lanka’s governing party defeated a move in Parliament that sought an urgent debate against the crisis developed under the incumbent president. Earlier in the day, a lawmaker from the opposition Tamil National Alliance, M.A. Sumanthiran submitted that Parliament should bypass the usual procedure to take up the motion against President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. However, the motion was defeated by the ruling party with a 119-68 vote. It was unclear when the motion will be taken up again.

"I advised M.P. Sumanthiran on the 16th that this would be self-defeating, as government MPs who were wanting to debate the attacks on their houses would not vote in favour to immediately debate the Motion of Displeasure," read the social media comment of PM Wickremesinghe.

"It would have been better to allow the debate on the attacks to take place today, and in a few day's time, these Government MPs would be compelled to vote in favour of the symbolic Motion of Displeasure. Now, President's MPs would use the defeat of this vote as an opportunity to block the Motion of Displeasure being taken up at a later date," he noted.

4. Now President's MPs would use the defeat of this vote as an opportunity to block the Motion of Displeasure being taken up at a later date. #SriLanka — Ranil Wickremesinghe (@RW_UNP) May 17, 2022

5/ It would be best if the Opposition used a better strategic approach going forward. Nevertheless, wish to reaffirm our commitment to vote in favour of the motion as communicated earlier last week.#SriLanka — Ranil Wickremesinghe (@RW_UNP) May 17, 2022

Sri Lanka crisis

It is pertinent to mention here that the island nation has been experiencing its worst economic crisis in history. The country has huge debt obligations and dwindling foreign reserves, and has been struggling to pay for imports, causing a shortage of essentials. Citizens were forced to stand in long lines for fuel, cooking gas, and medicines. The citizens who have been struggling to manage their expenses were continuously protesting against the government. Earlier last week, the violent protesters burnt the ancestral residence of the Rajapaksa clan in Hambantota after which Mahinda Rajapaksa stepped down from the chair of Prime Minister. Apart from setting fire to the properties owned by the top leadership in Sri Lanka, protesters had also burnt down several properties of ministers and lawmakers of the ruling coalition.

Image: AP, PTI