Sri Lanka: PM Wickremesinghe Orders Reduction Of His Office Expenses By 50% Amid Crisis

As the country is reeling under a severe economic crisis, Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has instructed his staff to cut off the expenses of the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) by 50%. Taking to Twitter, the recently appointed Prime Minister said that the government needs to "work towards instilling the correct financial discipline to accelerate the country's economic recovery." PM Wickremesinghe also responded to a letter sent by MPs Harin Fernando and Manusha Nanayakkara seeking future plans of the government regarding the ongoing crisis in the country.

"In response to public demands for President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to resign, I will address this issue when the 21st Amendment is debated in Parliament and after consulting with Party leaders," the PM stated in the letter. He further said that the government is expecting to finalise the draft of the 21st Amendment by next week. "The Executive Presidency can only be abolished through a vote in Parliament," the PM said, adding that a special committee will be formed under the leadership of MP Wijedasa Rajapaksa, and the matter would be thoroughly discussed.

1. I have instructed the staff of the Prime Minister's office to slash the expenses of our office by 50%. We need to work towards instilling the correct financial discipline to hasten the country's economic recovery.#SriLankaEconomicCrisis — Ranil Wickremesinghe (@RW_UNP) May 18, 2022

What is the 21st Amendment?

The proposed 21st Amendment seeks to promote competent, efficient, transparent, and responsible governance, as well as the ideals specified in the Constitution's preamble as vital conditions for the country's economic revival. The amendment aims to replace the executive presidential system with one that strengthens constitutional democracy based on the separation of powers and checks and balances.

It also calls for a new Council of State to advise on governance and sectoral reforms, as well as a new national security council to provide security advice. Meanwhile, the President will remain the head of state and commander-in-chief under the proposed legislation. However, the President will be elected by a majority vote in parliament for a five-year term, that can be renewed once.

PM thanks Oppn leader for his support to address drug shortages

It is significant to mention here that the Prime Minister also thanked Sajith Premadasa, the Leader of Opposition (LoP) for extending his support to address the current drug shortages through the 'Husma' initiative.

Further, PM Wickremesinghe also urged all parties to unite irrespective of political differences in an attempt to find immediate relief for all citizens in the country. Earlier, the Prime Minister declared that he will try to solve the country's economic woes with international assistance and the cooperation of the entire parliament.

(Image: @RanilWickremesinghe/Facebook)