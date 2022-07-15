Sri Lanka: PM Wickremesinghe Sworn In As Interim President After Rajapaksa's Resignation

After Gotabaya Rajapaksa quit as Sri Lanka's president amid the ongoing political and economic crisis, PM Ranil Wickremesinghe on Friday sworn in as the acting President of the island until new leadership is announced. PM Wickremesinghe was administered oath in the presence of Chief Justice Jayantha Jayasuriya. He will remain in position until the Sri Lankan Parliament votes for a new president, which is expected to take place on July 20.

Earlier today, the Speaker of the Parliament Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena during a press briefing said that the Parliament will convene on Saturday to deliberate the election process of the new leader of the island in the next seven days. Abeywardena also stated that lawmakers will enact special measures to expedite the smooth transition of power. The measures will be according to No.02 of the Presidential Election Act of Sri Lanka of 1981 and Article 40 of the Constitution of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka.

Protests, which began last Saturday in Colombo, continued on Friday with demonstrators defiant to curfew and tear gas shells fired by security forces. Protestors also gathered near the Sri Lankan Parliament and Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena's official residence. It is to mention that Rajapaksa along with his wife and two bodyguards has eloped to Singapore "fearing life threats."

Sri Lanka crisis

Around 22 million people in Sri Lanka are currently struggling to meet their basic needs as the island has exhausted its foreign reserves. Persistent foreign borrowings followed by a significant 2019 tax cut package, and the ravages of the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in Sri Lanka’s forex debt crossing $50 billion. While the collapse of tourism led revenue to plummet. This, combined with food and energy price shocks earlier this year – exacerbated by the Ukraine war – has led to a debt and balance-of-payments crisis, according to the UN humanitarian office, OCHA. Currently, Sri Lanka has to pay $7 billion in foreign debts by the end of this year and $25 billion by 2026.