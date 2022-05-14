Sri Lanka: PM Wickremesinghe Writes To Oppn Leader Premadasa, Invites Him To Join Govt

Days after assuming charge as Sri Lanka's new premiere, United National Party (UNP) leader Ranil Wickremesinghe wrote to Opposition leader Sajith Premadasa, urging his Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) party to join the government. According to a report by News Cutter, Wickremesinghe has also requested Premadasa to put traditional party politics aside and collaborate with him to overcome the worsening economic crisis in the island country. Earlier on Thursday, May 12, Premadasa had stated that his party will "devise a strategy" if Wickramasinghe is appointed as the next Prime Minister of the country.

Prior to the appointment of Wickremesinghe as the Prime Minister, the SJB party, Sri Lanka's main Opposition, claimed that its leader Sajith Premadasa rejected an invitation from President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to lead an interim government. It stated that the President had called on Premadasa and invited him to take over as the interim Prime Minister of the country. "Premadasa will not accept premiership of an interim government but SJB will give conditional support for an interim government. We will only support an interim government which will carry out proposals made by the Bar Association of Sri Lanka," Tissa Attsnayake, SJB's national organizer, told Daily Mirror on May 8.

PM Wickremesinghe assures citizens to bail out country from ongoing crisis

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe assured his countrymen to resolve the ongoing economic crisis at the earliest. He promised to maintain the steady supply of petrol, diesel, and electricity to the island nation after taking charge on Friday. "I want to settle this problem to ensure the supply of petrol, diesel and electricity to the people," the PM said, Colombo Page reported. Furthermore, the Prime Minister declared that he will try to solve the country's economic woes with international assistance and the cooperation of the entire parliament.

Sri Lanka crisis

It is pertinent to mention here that the Sri Lankan government has been struggling to meet basic requirements for its population of 22 million citizens amid an unprecedented economic crisis caused by mishandling of finances and ill-timed tax cuts. The island nation is also currently facing a foreign exchange deficit, which has resulted in food, fuel, power, and gas shortages, and has sought economic assistance from friendly countries. Meanwhile, New Zealand has pledged to provide NZ$ 500,000 to help feed vulnerable children and assist struggling farmers in Sri Lanka.

