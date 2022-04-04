Sri Lanka: PM's Son, Cabinet Of Ministers Tender Resignation Amid Economic Crisis

Amid a public emergency in Sri Lanka, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa's son, Namal Rajapaksa resigned from all his portfolios. He was serving as Sri Lanka's Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs and resigned with immediate effect. Meanwhile, the country's Cabinet of Ministers also resigned with immediate effect late on Sunday night, amid the worst economic crisis of all time.

Sri Lanka economic crisis: PM's son resigns with immediate effect

"I have informed the sec. to the President of my resignation from all portfolios with immediate effect, in hope that it may assist HE & PMs decision to establish stability for the people & the govt of #LKA. I remain committed to my voters, my party & the people of #Hambanthota," Namal Rajapaksa said in a tweet.

I have informed the sec. to the President of my resignation from all portfolios with immediate effect, in hope that it may assist HE & PMs decision to establish stability for the people & the govt of #LKA. I remain committed to my voters, my party & the people of #Hambanthota. — Namal Rajapaksa (@RajapaksaNamal) April 3, 2022

Sri Lankan Cabinet of Ministers resign amid economic crisis

Speaking to reporters, Education Minister and Leader of the House, Dinesh Gunawardena said the Cabinet ministers handed over their resignations to Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa. He mentioned no reason behind the mass resignation however political experts suspected that the ministers came under intense pressure from the public over the government's alleged "mishandling" of the economic crisis, triggered by the shortage in the foreign exchange reserve.

Sri Lanka PMO denies reports of Rajapaksa's resignation

Hours after reports of Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa tendering his resignation to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa surfaced on Sunday, the Prime Minister's Office issued a statement stating that the Sri Lankan Prime Minister's office called the reports 'false', and underlined that 'there was no such plan' at present. The reports started doing the rounds amid large-scale protests in the island nation on the economic crisis in spite of the imposition of the Emergency and a 36-hour-long curfew.

Meanwhile, on Friday night President Rajapaksa issued a special gazette notification declaring a public emergency in Sri Lanka with immediate effect from April 1. In the gazette, the President states: “Whereas I am of opinion that by reason of a public emergency in Sri Lanka it is expedient to do so in the interests of public security the protection of public order and the maintenance of supplies and services essential to the life of the community”.