Sri Lanka: Police Arrest 137 People; Seize Massive Amounts Of Illegal Fuel Amid Crisis

As the citizens in Sri Lanka continue to struggle for fuel, the police arrested at least 137 people for illegally storing petrol, diesel and kerosene across the country. According to a report by Daily Mirror, the police conducted as many as 429 raids and seized 27,000 litres of petrol, 22,000 litres of diesel and 10,000 litres of kerosene oil. The raids were reportedly carried out following reports of people illegally hoarding fuel after purchasing it from filling stations and selling it at higher prices. Meanwhile, the police have also asked the public to report illegal fuel sales by dialling 118, 119, or 1997.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Nihal Thalduwa, a spokesperson for the Sri Lankan police, said that reports have been received about hoarders mixing various components with the fuel before selling it. He further stated that the police are looking into this matter and working in collaboration with the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation while conducting raids. The police spokesperson also warned the public from buying illegally stored fuel, saying that it might prove to be a dangerous substance, News Radio reported.

People protest across Sri Lanka; demand govt provide fuel

Notably, people have been protesting for several days across the country demanding fuel from the government. People stood in queues as long as 1 km for days in the hope of procuring cooking gas even as fewer cylinders arrived in Colombo on May 20, a city of around 900,000 people. Sri Lanka is suffering a severe scarcity of foreign exchange, fuel, and medicines.

Public transport is depleted in the country owing to the paucity of fuel. On May 21, India provided another 40,000 metric tonnes of diesel to Sri Lanka under the credit line facility to the crisis-hit nation.

Country has enough fuel to last until mid-June: PM Wickremesinghe

As the island nation grapples with a serious foreign exchange crisis, the Sri Lankan government has been considering several possibilities to facilitate efforts to prevent fuel pumps from running dry. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has promised to take the country out of the ongoing economic turmoil. He has also claimed that the island nation has secured enough diesel and petrol supplies to last until mid-June.

(Image: AP)