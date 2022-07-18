Sri Lanka Police Detain Man For Stealing Nearly 50 Tear Gas Canisters Near Parliament

Amidst the ongoing economic and political turmoil in Sri Lanka, a 31-year-old suspect was detained for allegedly stealing about 50 tear gas canisters from the police as protests raged at Polduwa Junction close to the country's Parliament. According to reports, the man stole the canisters on July 13, when the Sri Lankan security personnel were trying to disperse protestors who were trying to march toward Parliament. A police vehicle transporting tear gas canisters to the Polduwa Junction protest location was reportedly ransacked by a group of demonstrators.

Meanwhile, the Welikada Police has also opened an investigation into the incident, the Daily Mirror reported. According to the police, they detained a suspect at Obeysekarapura and, after questioning him, found 50 tear gas canisters at his Borella residence. They further stated that the suspect was a resident of Polonnaruwa town who worked as a mason. Earlier on July 9, scores of protesters had stormed the official residence of the President and the Prime Minister, triggering fresh protests in the country.

State of Emergency imposed in Sri Lanka

Furthermore, Sri Lanka's acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe issued an Extraordinary Gazette declaring a State of Emergency in the country with effect from Monday, July 18. According to the gazette notification, the public emergency in the island nation has been proclaimed in the interests of public security, the maintenance of public order, as well as supplies of essentials. The acting President has issued a proclamation imposing the state of emergency in accordance with Article 40(1)(C) of the Constitution, the Daily Mirror reported. Notably, Wickremesinghe took charge as the acting President of the country following Gotabaya Rajapaksa's resignation.

Sri Lankan crisis

It is pertinent to mention here that the Sri Lankan government has been struggling to meet basic requirements for its population of 22 million citizens amid an unprecedented economic crisis. The island nation is also currently facing a foreign exchange deficit, which has resulted in food, fuel, power, and gas shortages, and has sought economic assistance from friendly countries. Meanwhile, an increasing number of people are also switching from cars and motorbikes to bicycles for daily transportation as people still continue to wait in line at gas stations every day due to fuel scarcity.

Image: AP