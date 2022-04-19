Sri Lanka Police Opens Fire At Protestors Demanding President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's Ouster

Sri Lanka Police on Tuesday, April 19 opened fire on the protesting civilians, injuring several, as they flooded streets demonstrating against the acute fuel shortage as well as the ongoing political and economic turmoil that has driven the Southeast Asian nation into a devastating food shortage.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Colombo’s police justified the act, saying it had resorted to shooting at the angry group of protesters who were “obstructing the Rambukkana Railway Crossing since early morning.” Police spokesperson SSP Nihal Thalduwa, meanwhile, stated that ahead of taking such a dire measure, the officers had issued warnings to the protestors to vacate the area, nonetheless, there was zero compliance as the protesters went berserk and set public property ablaze.

“Protestors thereafter attempted to set fire to a fuel bowser, as well as a three-wheeler causing damaging to property,” said the Spokesperson SSP Nihal Thalduwa. “In order to disperse the crowd police officers fired tear gas, and thereafter the protestors started hurling rocks as the protestors,” he further explained. Sri Lankan police stressed that the situation had “spiralled out of control” and that in order to control the situation police had opened fire.

Wounded protesters rushed to the Kegalle Hospital, policemen also attacked

According to the police, wounded protesters were immediately rushed to the Kegalle Hospital for treatment. Several police officers were also assaulted by the infuriated mob and were admitted to the hospital facility, said the police spokesperson. Sri Lanka in recent days has witnessed defiance of government orders, curfews and widespread protests as it ran out of dollars in the foreign reserves owing to the mounting foreign debt burden; hence the country is battling high inflation.

Central banks have announced that they were stopping the payment toward foreign debts, leaving the government to look for help from the International Monetary Fund. Colombo’s foreign currency reserves have run dry and it is struggling to import essential commodities, and staple foods and fuel. On April 19, protesters blocked the 115 kilometres (71 miles) highway connecting the central city of Kandy to the capital Colombo as they demanded the immediate ouster of their President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, whom they hold accountable for the worst economic catastrophe since independence I 1948.