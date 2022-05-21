Last Updated:

Sri Lanka: Police Say They Received 484 Photos, 73 Videos Showing Attacks On Protestors

As protests in Sri Lanka continue, Superintendent of Police Nihal Thalduwa said that they have received 484 photographs and 73 videos of attacks on protestors.

As protests in Sri Lanka continue to intensify, Superintendent of Police (SSP) Nihal Thalduwa said that they have received 484 photographs and 73 videos regarding the attack on protesters in the Temple Trees and Galle Face Green site. Addressing reporters, Thalduwa, who is also the media spokesperson, confirmed that they have received a total of 669 pieces of information with 31 of them being complaints regarding damages. Notably, demonstrations in the country have turned violent in the recent weeks with angry civilians obliterating public vehicles and charring houses. 

Earlier this week, protesters accumulated outside Sri Lanka’s President Secretary’s office amidst large-scale security deployment in place. The angry mob of protesters was seen staging a demonstration against the dire economic crisis which has consumed the island country, as reported by the Colombo Page. Demonstrations were also reported in the ‘Galle Face’ protest site in front of the presidential secretariat in Colombo. Meanwhile, the police official thanked the public for providing adequate information on the damages.

What is happening in Sri Lanka?

Sri Lanka - nicknamed the pearl of the Indian Ocean - is facing its worst economic crisis ever. An acute shortage of foreign currency has left the Rajapaksa administration unable to pay for essential imports, thereby triggering a never seen battle for basic commodities. The country has also seen its currency value drop significantly in recent weeks, taking the value of the Sri Lankan Rupee to 360.21 against the US dollar (on Friday). All this has triggered massive protests in the country which eventually led to the resignation of Mahinda Rajapaksa from the Prime Ministerial post and the appointment of Ranil Wickremesinghe as his replacement. 

Dozens of Sri Lankan residents were seen standing in long queues to buy fuel on Friday, in the latest development to the crisis. Visuals show metres long line of residents standing with their automobiles - both two and four-wheelers - to fetch fuel in the Ranajayapuram village. The situation in the country took a grim turn earlier this year when the government announced a shortage of forex reserves and a subsequent inability to import essentials such as fuel and food. 

