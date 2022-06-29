Sri Lanka: Postal Services Limited To Three Days A Week Due To Fuel Shortage

In the midst of the ongoing economic crisis and fuel shortage, the Sri Lankan postal department has decided to operate post and sub-post offices for three days a week in order to accommodate transportation and travel challenges. As a result, the main office and the branch offices of the postal services will be open on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, according to a Daily Mirror Online report.

In the meantime, Lanka IOC (Indian Oil Corporation), a subsidiary of Indian Oil, made an announcement limiting the sale of fuel to four-wheelers to a maximum of Rs 7,000. Taking to Twitter, Lanka IOC PLC said, “Lanka IOC with immediate effect restricts sales of Petrol as follows: 2 Wheelers: Rs.1500/- 3 Wheelers: Rs.2500/- 4 Wheelers: Rs.7000/- Inconvenience caused is deeply regretted. (sic)”

Fuel crisis in Sri Lanka

Furthermore, with effect from Monday night, the Sri Lankan government has declared that it will restrict the distribution of fuel to private automobiles and limit it to essential services exclusively. Sri Lanka’s Cabinet spokesman Bandula Gunawardena noted, “The fuel crisis in the country was discussed at length at the Cabinet meeting held yesterday and it was decided to issue fuel only for essential services”, ANI reported.

The spokesperson also clarified that up to July 10, it was decided to supply fuel to critical infrastructure, including ports, the healthcare industry, distribution of basic foods, and transportation of agricultural products. He also promised that, from July 10th, a system will be in place to distribute fuel and LP gas continuously.

Apart from this, the Energy Minister of Sri Lanka, Kanchana Wijesekera announced on Tuesday that the Sri Lankan Cabinet has authorised a plan to liberalise the country's gasoline imports and marketing activities. According to a PTI report, now that the island nation is in the midst of an unprecedented economic crisis brought on by a crippling lack of foreign exchange reserves, the Sri Lankan government is looking into options to buy discounted oil from Russia. This comes as the country desperately tries to replenish its dwindling fuel stocks.

According to the Daily Mirror Online report, Power and Energy Minister Wijesekera stressed that the companies would be chosen based on their capacity to import gasoline and run without the need for foreign exchange from the CBSL and banks during the first few months of operations.

Before this, Wijesekera stated on Sunday that consumers will get tokens from gas stations all around the nation since there were only a small number of gasoline inventories accessible.

According to the minister, the suppliers have warned the government-owned Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) that they would not make the scheduled supplies of gasoline, diesel, and crude oil this week and the next week due to financial and logistical issues.

Until the arrival of the subsequent shipments, Wijesekera continued, priority will be given to industry, public transit, and power generation. As a result, a few gas stations will get restricted supplies of diesel and gasoline during the course of the following week.

(Image: Shutterstock/PTI)