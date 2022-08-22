Sri Lanka President Contacts Gotabaya Rajapaksa To Discuss Arrangements For His Return

As Sri Lanka continues to struggle with its economic crisis, which led to month-long protests and the removal of the country's top leadership, incumbent President Ranil Wickremesinghe has reportedly contacted former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to discuss arrangements for his return to the island nation, as per the Daily Mirror report. This comes as reports have emerged that Gotabaya Rajapaksa is likely to return to the country on August 24.

SLPP demanded protection for Gotabaya Rajapaksa

This came after Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) on Friday demanded protection for the former Sri Lankan President on his return to the island nation before the end of this week. The said demand was put forward at a meeting between the leaders of SLPP, including former Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa and Ranil Wickremesinghe. Also, the SLPP leader promised to provide fullest support to Wickremesinghe's government to address the current economic crisis in the country.

"Gotabaya Rajapaksa is a citizen of this country and he has the right to return to his motherland. No one can deny this right. However, he should be tried for the allegations of misuse of funds, "Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) CEO Ajith P. Perera was quoted as saying by the Daily Mirror newspaper.

“There was a case against him for allegedly spending state funds for his parent’s monument. It is possible to make him face the trials and penalise him if is found guilty, as he does not enjoy a legal immunity as per the constitution,” Perera said while addressing the media on Friday.

The 73-year-old former President resigned last month and fled to Thailand and after island-wide protests erupted against his government for mismanaging the country's economy. Now, several reports have claimed that his return may once again trigger protests across the country and the present regime is trying to address the same. Also, Sri Lanka's Constitution allows certain security rights to former presidents, including personal security and an office with staff.

Image: AP/Representative