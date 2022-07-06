Sri Lanka President Dials Putin, Discusses 'discounted Fuel Import' To Alleviate Crisis

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, on Wednesday, held a telephonic conversation with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. Terming the conversation "very productive", Rajapaksa stated that he discussed with Putin about a credit line for buying discounted oil from Moscow in an attempt to overcome the economic challenges faced by the island nation. Meanwhile, the Sri Lankan President also extended his gratitude to Russia for providing support to resolve the challenges in the past.

"Had a very productive telecon with the #Russia President, Vladimir Putin. While thanking him for all the support extended by his gvt to overcome the challenges of the past, I requested an offer of credit support to import fuel to #lka in defeating the current econ challenges [sc]," Rajapaksa wrote on Twitter.

Besides, Rajapaksa also urged Putin to restore the service of Aeroflot - the Russian flag carrier. Earlier in June, Russia's Aeroflot airline suspended its commercial flight to Colombo over the seizure of its Airbus A330 jet by the Sri Lankan authorities.

Sri Lanka & Russia discuss issues of bilateral economic cooperation

According to a press release from the Kremlin, the two leaders discussed issues of bilateral economic cooperation, particularly in the areas of energy, agriculture, and transportation. On July 9, a Sri Lankan delegation is also slated to travel to Russia to engage in preliminary negotiations with representatives there over the acquisition of fuel, fertilisers, gas, loans, and humanitarian aid.

According to reports, Sri Lanka had purchased around 90,000 tonnes of oil from Russia in May. However, western nations have essentially stopped importing energy from Russia as a part of severe sanctions imposed on Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine.

Sri Lankan economic crisis

It is worth mentioning here that the Sri Lankan government has been struggling to meet basic requirements for its population of 22 million citizens amid an unprecedented economic crisis. The island nation is also currently facing a foreign exchange deficit, which has resulted in food, fuel, power, and gas shortages, and has sought economic assistance from friendly countries.

Meanwhile, Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has instructed his staff to cut off the expenses of the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) by 50%.

