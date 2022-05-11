Sri Lanka: President Gotabaya Asks Citizens To 'remain Calm'; 'Time To Join Hands As One'

As Sri Lanka continues to face economic turbulence, the worst ever since the country became independent in 1948, the embattled Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa urged citizens to maintain peace in order to overcome the current crisis. On Wednesday, President Rajapaksa took to Twitter and appealed to the citizens to join hands in order to avert the economic, social and political challenges. "I urge all Srilankans to reject the subversive attempts to push you towards racial and religious disharmony. Promoting moderation, toleration & coexistence is vital," he wrote.

I appeal and urge people to remain calm & stop violence & acts of revenge against citizens, irrespective of political affiliations.



All efforts will be made to restore political stability through consensus, within constitutional mandate & to resolve economic crisis. — Gotabaya Rajapaksa (@GotabayaR) May 10, 2022

This is the time for all Sri Lankans to join hands as one, to overcome the economic, social & political challenges.

I urge all #Srilankans to reject the subversive attempts to push you towards racial & religious disharmony. Promoting moderation, toleration & coexistence is vital. — Gotabaya Rajapaksa (@GotabayaR) May 11, 2022

The statement from the President came as the death toll in the ongoing protest reached eight following the attack on properties related to top political leaders of the country. Among the dead were a Member of Parliament, a Pradeshiya Sabha Chairman, a Sub-Inspector of Police and a Police Sergeant, as per local media reports.

Nearly 250 people have also been injured in the violence in Colombo and other parts of the country. Though Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa resigned from his post on Tuesday, this could not provide relief to the unruly mob which has been setting fire to public property.

Sri Lanka orders troops to shoot those involved in violence

The 76-year-old Mahinda, who had handled multiple portfolios in his political career, resigned as prime minister on Monday amid unprecedented economic turmoil. His action came nearly an hour after the violent protestors attacked his ancestral house in Hambantota. Mahinda's House in Kurunegala was also set on fire by protesters while a mob also destroyed D A Rajapaksa Memorial. This prompted authorities to impose a nationwide curfew and deploy Army troops in the capital.

It was reported that Sri Lanka’s defence ministry ordered security forces to shoot anyone causing injury to people or property to contain widespread arson and mob violence targeting government supporters. However, the government has denied giving any such orders.

Human rights body asks top brass to clarify reasons for imposing emergency

Though this has been refuted by Sri Lankan Chief of Defence Staff and Commander of the Army, General Shavendra Silva, the country's top human rights body has summoned the Secretary to the President and the Secretary to the Ministry of Defence to explain the reason behind the imposition of emergency. According to reports, Rohini Marasinghe, (Rtd) Supreme Court Judge who is Chairperson of the Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka (HRCSL) asked the top brass to appear before it on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Leader of the Opposition and Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) Sajith Premadasa, on Tuesday, also appealed to people to refrain from spreading violence in the name of peaceful protest, ColomboPage reported. He urged the people "to be peaceful first". "At this crucial juncture, everyone should act peacefully and calmly,” he said. Further, he maintained that there was no escape for anyone in the government who attacked the youth and the people who were fighting for democracy.

Sri Lanka crisis

It is worth mentioning that the island nation has been experiencing its worst economic crisis in history. The country has huge debt obligations and dwindling foreign reserves, and has been struggling to pay for imports, causing a shortage of essentials. Citizens were forced to stand in long fuel lines, cooking gas, and medicines. The citizens who have been struggling to manage their expenses were continuously protesting against the government.

(Image: AP)