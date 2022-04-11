Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa Invites MPs To Discuss Economic Crisis

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Sunday invited the independent ministers of parliament (MPs) to discuss the looming economic crisis, the worst since independence in 1948, that has gripped the island nation. The meeting came just a day after the angry Sri Lankans protested on the streets demanding that the debt-ridden nation’s president resigns from his role. Sri Lanka’s main Opposition party SJB also threatened a no-confidence motion against the government of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa should he fail to take effective steps quickly to snap the nation out of the political and economic disaster.

MPs to demand removing Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa

Gotabaya Rajapaksa called eleven-party coalition allies comprising 42 independent MPs to hold talks in response to the worst economic turmoil faced by his nation. During the meeting, the MPs planned they would discuss with the President about prospects of removing his elder brother, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, and appointing a new cabinet. A list of proposals was also being prepared to handle the economic instability at the earliest. MPs also got a letter with signatures of the President of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party, former President Maithripala Sirisena, MP Vasudeva Nanayakkara, MP Anura Priyadarshana Yapa, and President's Counsel Wijayadasa Rajapaksha on behalf of the 42 MPs who left the government and sat in Parliament to hand to the President.

Devastated Sri Lankans that reeled under the skyrocketing inflation, power cuts, and food shortage, defied curfews over the weekend and shouted anti-government slogans for alleged mismanagement of the country. President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, in a flawed policy, had slashed taxes due to a massive deficit that drained government revenue and shut Sri Lanka out from overseas markets.

The latter utilized foreign exchange reserves to pay debts that subsequently shrunk it from $6.9 billion in 2018 to $2.2 billion in 2022 resulting in uncontrollable inflation. Sri Lankan government floated the rupee in an attempt to “depreciate” the currency to get loans from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) which sent prices of basic commodities sky-high and people unable to afford essentials such as bread, or cooking gas. The island nation is nearly out of all life-saving medicines and other goods due to catastrophic shortages. The military has been deployed after the state of emergency was declared on April 1 to deter a mass uprising against the sitting government.

Sri Lanka's key Central bank officials resigned and mass resignation was prompted in the parliament that dissolved the entire cabinet on April 3. While the Sri Lankan president has been reshuffling the cabinet with temporary appointments, on April 10, he called back Finance Minister Ali Sabry who had stepped down within 24 hours of appointment to manage the ongoing crisis.