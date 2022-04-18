Sri Lanka: President Rajapaksa Appoints 3 More Ministers In New Cabinet Amid Crisis

In a key development, Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, on Monday, appointed three more State Ministers to a new Cabinet. Amid the ongoing economic crisis which has led to the political turmoil in Sri Lanka, President Rajapaksha, earlier in the day, had appointed 17 Ministers in his new Cabinet. Seetha Arambepola, Diana Gamage, and Vijitha Berugoda are the new addition to the Cabinet Ministry, taking the total count to 24, ANI reported, citing NewsWire.

The Sri Lankan news outlet reported that the new Cabinet Ministers were sworn in before the President at the President's House. Last week, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa had also invited independent ministers of Parliament (MPs) to discuss the economic catastrophe, which has been termed as the worst ever since the country's independence in 1948. The meeting was reportedly called on after irate civilians took to the streets demanding the resignation of the President.

This also comes after Sri Lankan primary opposition party, the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) threatened to file a no-confidence motion against President Rajapaksa's government, if he fails to take decisive efforts to pull the country out of its political and economic crisis. The Catholic Church in the island country has also declared its support for the ongoing Galle Face protest in the country, which is seeking President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's immediate resignation.

In an attempt to curb the unrest, the Sri Lankan government had previously suspended internet services. The move further infuriated protesters as they blamed the regime for suppressing their democratic rights. As the protest entered its seventh day, demonstrators also lit up the President's Secretariat building with 'Go Home Gota' slogans. The protesters have occupied the entrance and surroundings of the President's office, calling for his influential family to resign, accusing them of corruption and misrule.

Sri Lanka Economic crisis

The island country is grappling with an economic crisis, which has been termed as the worst since the country's independence in 1948. The crisis has resulted in massive protests across the country against the ruling Rajapaksa government. Sri Lanka's economy has been under pressure since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The country has witnessed a major fall in tourism activities, which was followed by a crash in the agriculture sector after the government's move to ban all chemical fertilizers in a bid to make the country's agricultural produce fully organic. On April 12, the Sri Lankan Finance Ministry also announced that the country would declare a default on its external debt of $51 billion, pending a bail-out from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).