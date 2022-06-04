Sri Lanka: President Rajapaksa Directs Officials To Have Adequate Supplies Of Essentials

In the midst of the island nation's unparalleled economic crisis, Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has directed officials to have adequate inventories of all vital food items on hand to avoid a shortage. According to the Xinhua news agency, Gotabaya stated that it could prevent organised efforts by some businessmen to raise prices by artificially creating a shortage of goods and acting on people's worries.

He believes that a percentage of the agricultural products currently supplied to wholesale should be made available to grocery shops directly. According to the Sri Lankan president, this will lower transportation costs, allowing consumers to buy goods at reduced rates and producers to get higher prices. Rajapaksa also ordered the Consumer Affairs Authority to pursue legal action against individuals who take advantage of the current situation by selling items at inflated costs.

On Sunday, Sri Lankan PM Ranil Wickremesinghe announced the formation of five finance committees and 10 monitoring committees to address the country's economic and political problems. Meanwhile, in March and April of this year, Sri Lanka eased import limits on 369 products. Previously, anyone wishing to import any of the 369 items needed to obtain an import license, and the decision to limit imports were made in order to reduce foreign currency spending on foreign products.

Sri Lanka Food Crisis

Food prices in Sri Lanka have risen rapidly in recent months as a result of poorer yields after the country outlawed the use of artificial fertilisers in April 2021. The government recently relaxed the prohibition on chemical fertiliser and announced that it will import new fertiliser stockpiles for the upcoming planting season. Sri Lanka is in the midst of a historic economic and political catastrophe. For months, large-scale protests have erupted, culminating in the removal of former Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.

According to the Financial Times, the country is also seeking assistance from a South Asian food bank, which has provided rice and other supplies to countries in need. In an interview, Food Commissioner J Krishnamoorthy informed the media outlet that her department had "just begun the process" of requesting "food bank aid" from the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC). Krishnamoorthy went on to say that Sri Lanka was looking for around 100,000 metric tonnes of food in the form of donations or subsidised sales.

Image: ANI