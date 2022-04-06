Sri Lanka: President Rajapaksa Revokes State Of Emergency Amid Protests, Economic Crisis

As Sri Lanka continues to witness mass protests over its worst economic crisis, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Tuesday issued a notification revoking the proclamation issued declaring the State of Emergency. As per Daily Mirror, the State of Emergency will be revoked from midnight on April 5.

Earlier, with an aim to ensure "public security and maintenance of public order", President had announced an emergency in the country. Further, demanding solutions to the current economic crisis, anti-government protests continue to take place in the island nation. Also, due to a severe shortage of medicines in Sri Lanka, an emergency health situation has been declared in the country.

Sri Lanka economic crisis

A large population of the country is severely affected due to the scarcity of food and fuel. Since the emergence of the COVID pandemic, the economy has tumbled. The issue of a foreign exchange shortage has affected the country's capacity to import fuel, and food, resulting in power cuts in the region as well. Sri Lanka has sought assistance from friendly countries considering the shortage of essential goods.

On Sunday, mass protests prompted 26 Sri Lankan Cabinet Ministers to resign from their positions. Opposition parties were invited by President Rajapaksa to join the cabinet and form a united government to resolve the crisis.

The United States on Tuesday expressed concerns over Sri Lanka's economic situation and tweeted, "We are deeply concerned about the economic situation in Sri Lanka. All have the right to peacefully protest and voice their views. We urge authorities to exercise restraint and to avoid social media blackouts and arrests under the Prevention of Terrorism Act in response".

On Saturday, the country's government blocked access to social media platforms, including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, WhatsApp, and YouTube. Later on Sunday afternoon, the ban was lifted after the PM's son Namal Rajapaksa spoke against it.

Sri Lanka, an island country with a 22 million population, has finally fallen to China's debt-trap diplomacy. China turns a blind eye after ensnaring Sri Lanka into a debt trap as the Island nation faces its worst economic crisis in decades and struggles to pay loans.

