Sri Lanka: President Rajapaksa Urges For 'pro-people Struggle' Amid Economic Crisis

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa urged all political parties to put their differences aside and prompted concerned citizens to join hands in a "pro-people struggle" on Sunday, amid mounting calls for his government's immediate resignation over its failure to address the country's worst economic crisis.

His message to the people on International Workers' Day came a day after the island nation's powerful Buddhist clergy notified that if Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, Gotabaya's elder brother, did not resign to make way for an interim government to resolve the current economic and political crisis, people would be influenced to reject all politicians.

"On this #InternationalWorkersDay, I once again invite all political party leaders in #lka to come to a consensus on behalf of the people. It's my sincere wish to call on the people to join hands to steer a pro-people struggle setting aside political differences," President Gotabaya tweeted.

On this #InternationalWorkersDay, I once again invite all political party leaders in #lka to come to a consensus on behalf of the people.



It's my sincere wish to call on the people to join hands to steer a pro-people struggle setting aside political differences. pic.twitter.com/NRwLUkxSiA — Gotabaya Rajapaksa (@GotabayaR) May 1, 2022

Sri Lanka is experiencing unparalleled economic turbulence since its independence in 1948. The problem is exacerbated by a lack of foreign currency, which has left the government unable to pay for essential food and fuel imports, resulting in severe shortages and exorbitant pricing.

Nearly 1,000 trade unions conducted a one-day nationwide walkout on Thursday, demanding the immediate resignation of the administration, including President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.

The strike was called by unions from a range of sectors, including the state service, health, ports, power, education, and postal, with the slogan "Bow to the People - Government Go Home," demanding that the President, Prime Minister, and the government quit.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa in his May Day message said, "Instead of focusing on who is accountable for the current challenging scenario, what is needed is to focus on what action can be taken to bring immediate relief to the public."

The President said that the working class has experienced the most difficult issues in the country over the last three years and that they are also the ones who have remained strong in the face of these challenges and made significant commitments to develop the national economy.

“As the day-to-day challenges they face are even more intense today, the government is taking various approaches to liberate the people from this situation and alleviate the oppressive nature of the situation,” he said.

Since April 9, thousands of people have taken to the streets across Sri Lanka because the government has run out of money to pay for crucial imports. Prices of key commodities have risen and there is a severe shortage of fuel, medicines, and electricity.