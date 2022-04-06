Sri Lanka: President Rajapaksa Will Not Resign, Says Chief Govt Whip Amid Unrest

Amidst the political unrest in Sri Lanka triggered by the country’s economic crisis, Chief Government Whip Johnston Fernando on Wednesday said that President Gotabaya Rajapaksa will not resign from his post. The Government Whip said informed the Parliament that the President will remain in post and face the current issues despite protests raging against him. This comes only hours after President Rajapaksa issued a notification revoking the proclamation issued declaring the State of Emergency.

Johnston Fernando, while speaking on the government’s stand amid unrest in the country, said that the President will stay in his elected office and continue to work on the situation, the Colombo Gazette reported. “As a responsible government, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa will not resign under any circumstances,” Fernando said. The announcement was met by backlash from the opposition who crowded the well of the Sri Lankan parliament in protest. The opposition leaders in the parliament were seen carrying placards and sloganeering against the government demanding its quit.

Meanwhile, the government also defended the President’s decision to enforce a State of Emergency and later revoke it as part of steps to ensure public security. Minister Dinesh Gunawardena while speaking on the issue said that the State of Emergency was declared after attempts were made to attack the President’s Office. The country’s ministers claimed that the government was defending its people and property by enforcing emergency regulations.

President Rajapaksa revokes State of Emergency

The Sri Lankan President on Tuesday issued a notification revoking the proclamation issued declaring the State of Emergency. As per Daily Mirror, the State of Emergency will be revoked from midnight on April 5. Earlier, with an aim to ensure "public security and maintenance of public order", President had announced an emergency in the country. Further, demanding solutions to the current economic crisis, anti-government protests continue to take place in the island nation. Also, due to a severe shortage of medicines in Sri Lanka, an emergency health situation has been declared in the country.

Sri Lanka economic crisis

A large population of the country is severely affected due to the scarcity of food and fuel. Since the emergence of the COVID pandemic, the economy has tumbled. The issue of a foreign exchange shortage has affected the country's capacity to import fuel, and food, resulting in power cuts in the region as well. Sri Lanka has sought assistance from friendly countries considering the shortage of essential goods.

On Sunday, mass protests prompted 26 Sri Lankan Cabinet Ministers to resign from their positions. Opposition parties were invited by President Rajapaksa to join the cabinet and form a united government to resolve the crisis. India has been extending aid to Colombo by sending necessary items.

Image: PTI/ REPUBLICWORLD