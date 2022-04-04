Sri Lanka President Rajapaksa Won't Resign, Govt Will Survive, Avers MP Sagara Kariyawasam

The Gotabaya Rajapaksa-led government would survive the new crisis, according to Sri Lankan MP Sagara Kariyawasam, and the President would not resign because the ruling camp had a majority in Parliament.

The MP showed optimism after the all-party meeting with President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, adding, "“The government is going to survive. We met the ruling party MPs. It was a successful meeting and everyone has expressed their own opinion. Rajapaksa is not going to resign.”

The govt will survive. We've a majority in Parliament. Pres Rajapaksa will not resign...We've an issue of foreign currency & we need to find a sustainable solution: Sagara Kariyawasam, MP, Secy Gen of Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna, after the all-party meeting with Pres Rajapaksa pic.twitter.com/wrOpvau04B — ANI (@ANI) April 4, 2022

The MP's claim came as Opposition parties denounced the President's invitation to join the envisaged unity government as a "sham" after he fired his brother and finance minister Basil Rajapaksa, and protests erupted across the country over the ruling Rajapaksa family's poor handling of the country's worst financial downturn.

“India is our neighbour and it has always helped us. This time also, India is helping us and we are depending on it,” he stated.

Sagara Kariyawasam, a member of the ruling party Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP), hailed India for its unwavering support to the island nation, adding that the island nation expects India's continued assistance as the economic crisis worsens.

Sri Lanka doesn't seek Army assistance, we need India to develop our economy: MP Kariyawasam

The MP stated that Sri Lanka does not seek army assistance and that it is not required, saying instead that "we have been given tremendous support from India and we need support from India to develop our economy."

After thousands of protesters violated a nationwide state of emergency and curfew to hit the streets in protest against the government late Sunday night, all 26 cabinet officials tendered letters of resignation. People disobeyed the curfew in order to protest long lines for fuel and gas, as well as prolonged hours without electricity.

"The formation of the government is up to the President of Sri Lanka. In Parliament, we have a majority," he said in response to a query on whether Opposition leaders had resisted joining the all-party government.

When questioned about the public outrage, Kariyawasam remarked, “We have foreign exchange issues in the country. We have to find a sustainable solution to this problem. We have to bring proper development to the country. We are doing our best to do that.”

(Inputs from ANI, PTI)

Image: Twitter, PTI