Sri Lanka: President Rajapaksa's Party Loses Majority In Parl After 42 MPs Quit Alliance

President Goatabya Rajapaksa's ruling party, Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) lost its majority in Parliament on Tuesday after 42 MPs announced they would sit independently.

Among the 42 MPs, 14 are from Sri Lanka Freedom Party, 10 belong to constituent parties of the government, and 12 are SLPP MPs, among others, as per Xinhua news agency. The ruling alliance had won 146 seats in the 225-member Parliament in the 2020 general election.

The recent development comes amid an ongoing turmoil in the island nation due to the worst ever economic crisis, triggering widespread anti-government protests.

While the MPs have distanced themselves from the government, they have not extended support to the Opposition. The Sri Lankan cabinet has already resigned, but both the president and his brother, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, have refused to step down yet.

President Rajapaksa on Monday said he was ready to hand over the reins to whichever party holds the majority of 113 seats in Parliament. He also held back-to-back political meetings amidst mass protests demanding the resignation of the President and the government.

In the latest move, President fired his brother and Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa from his post and invited the Opposition parties to join a unity Cabinet to tackle the raging public anger against the hardships caused by the economic crisis. However the Opposition parties rejected the offer.

Opposition Leader MP Sajith Premadasa said his party will not accept temporary and opportunistic ministerial portfolios. He called on all Parliamentarians to unite to abolish the Executive Presidency within the week.

Sri Lanka grapples with economic crisis

Amid an unprecedented economic crisis driven by mismanagement of finances and ill-timed tax cuts and foreign debt, the Sri Lankan government is struggling to provide basic needs to its 22 million citizens. The crises escalated on Sunday when top ministers resigned from their positions with immediate effect.

President Rajapaksa has defended his government's actions, saying the foreign exchange crisis was not his making and that the economic downturn was largely due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which left the nation's tourism revenue and inward remittances waning.

