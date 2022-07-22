Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe Set To Swear-in Cabinet Amid Tight Security

The eighth executive President of Sri Lanka Ranil Wickremesinghe is set to hold the swearing-in ceremony of the Cabinet on July 22, Friday amid tight security. The oath-taking of ministers, including members of the erstwhile Rajapaksa administration, will take place in the Parliament before Lankan Chief Justice Jayantha Jayasuriya.

The swearing-in ceremony comes after Wickremesinghe was appointed new President by a landslide majority in the secret ballot held in the Lankan Parliament. He assumed office to lead the crisis-hit island on Thursday. Officials suggested that the Newly-elected President will try to adhere to the previously planned idea of an 'all-party government' in order to restore political stability in the country. As per PTI reports, he was elected by lawmakers to provide impetus to the talks on the bailout deal from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for the debt-ridden nation.

Army deployed in Colombo ahead of Cabinet's oath-taking ceremony

Colombo on Friday morning deployed armed troops and police commandoes to remove tents, and vacate roads ahead of the new Cabinet appointment. The Lankan forces blocked entry to the main protest site Galle Face protest barricaded the area amid a late-night crackdown on protestors, ANI reported.

New PM of Sri Lanka could be Rajapaksa ally: Report

As reported by PTI, the cabinet to be taking oath today includes ex-Home Minister Dinesh Gunewardena, a close friend of the 'Rajapaksa clan'. Gunewardena is hinted to become the next PM of the crisis-hit island. The 73-year-old has previously served as Home Minister during the Rajapaksa government in April and is the Leader of the House in the Lankan Parliament. A seasoned politician, Gunewardena also remained a Foreign Minister and Education Minister in Sri Lanka.

Just to note, mass protests continued on Thursday after Wickremesinghe took his office. The leader reportedly is unpopular among the anti-government demonstrators given the fact that he is a close ally of Gotabaya Rajapaksa- the absconding ex-President of Sri Lanka since July 9 and is in exile in Singapore. The six-time PM of Lanka, Wickremesinghe since earlier this week has changed his rhetoric, attempting to disassociate himself from the Rajapaksa.

(Image: AP)