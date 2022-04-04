Sri Lanka: President Sacks Brother And Finance Min Basil Rajapaksa Amid Ongoing Crisis

Amidst the ongoing economic crisis, Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksha has sacked his brother and country’s Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa. On Monday, he announced that Ali Sabry, who was previously serving as Justice Minister, would replace Basil. Notably, the 71-year-old was scheduled to depart for the US to negotiate a possible bailout package. He had previously discussed a similar aid from India.

Earlier on Monday, the Sri Lankan cabinet resigned en masse over the ongoing economic crisis and resulting protests. Hours later, new ministers were sworn in. In addition to Ali Sabry, who replaced Basil as the new Finance Minister, Dinesh Gunawardena was appointed as the Education Minister. Prof. G. L Peiris was appointed as the Foreign Affairs Minister, while Johnston Fernando was sworn in as the Minister of Highways. Notably, the President invited all parties in the Parliament to form a unity government.

Hundreds of thousands of residents have taken to the streets, calling out for the Rajapaksa family to resign as the island country plunged into its worst financial crisis since its independence. A strict curfew was imposed for 36 hours that ended on Monday. However, despite the restrictions, residents raised their voices against the administrative failure.

What is happening in Sri Lanka?

Sri Lanka- nicknamed the pearl of the Indian Ocean- is facing its worst economic crisis ever. An acute shortage of foreign currency has left the Rajapaksa administration unable to pay for essential imports, thereby triggering a never seen battle for basics. The country has also steeply devalued its currency last month, taking the value of the Sri Lankan Rupee to 297.85 US dollars (on Saturday). These have triggered massive protests in the country, with people signalling that their patience has waned.

Speaking to German daily DW, Silva, a local, revealed that there is no fresh milk or even milk powder for tea. “The prices of baby milk formula are exorbitant. It feels like a war where we have to ration our foods now. That sounds so silly given this day and age,” she added.

