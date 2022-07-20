As Sri Lanka chose six-time Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe as president of the island nation, former Governor of the Western Province, Azath Salley, claimed that he is the only man who can bring the country back to normalcy. While speaking exclusively to Republic TV, he stated that the protesters have the right to protest but they cannot dictate the country. There is a Constitution that needs to be followed and adhering that the parliamentarians have voted in the favour of Wickremesinghe by giving him a massive mandate, he added.

"I have always been very clear, the protesters have the right to protest but they cannot dictate the country. We have a Parliament and a Constitution is followed. The Parliament has 225 members which will elect the next President. They have given a massive manadate to Ranil Wickremesinghe to rule the country for the next 2 years and 4 months. So, nobody can dictate terms on this," Salley told Republic. "This is a failure of the Leader of Opposition Sajith Premadasa. When Gotabaya Rajapaksa called him to take over the premiership, he took five days to think and never took up the position. After he was contesting his Presidential candidature, he withdrew his name just a day before the elections," he added.

'National government only solution for Sri Lanka': Azath Salley

The former governor added, "This is a very serious position and it should be given to someone who can run the country, who is an international figure, can deal with the international community, and is recognised globally. He is 6 times Prime Minister and the most experienced person in the Sri Lanka Parliament. This is why the parliamentarians chose him, from the government, and opposition everybody supported him and gave him a massive mandate as compared to other candidates. This is a very clear signal given to everybody this is where democracy lies. And, the people who are protesting must think of the country, and keep Sri Lanka forward," he said.

"This is the time for everybody to unite. The national government is the only solution for Sri Lanka. Wickremesinghe will bring the country back to normal within one and half years and I am very sure. He is the only man who can bring the settlement in the country and take it forward," stated Salley.

Talking about the crucial challenges that Sri Lanka needs to be resolved, Salley listed the following points:

People eat three meals a day

Fuel supply without any shortage

Gas supply should be available

Health sector should be built

"These are the four important principles that need to be worked on priority and we are sure it will be achieved in the next few months under the leadership of Wickremesinghe," he added.

(Image: AzathSalley/Facebook/AP)