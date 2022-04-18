Sri Lanka Prez Rajapaksa Appoints New Cabinet Of 17 Ministers Amid Ongoing Economic Crisis

Amid the ongoing economic crisis which has led to the political turmoil in Sri Lanka, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, on Monday, appointed a new Cabinet consisting of 17 ministers, ANI reported citing NewsWire. As per the report, the new Cabinet Ministers were sworn in before the President at the President’s House. Last week, President Rajapaksa had also invited independent ministers of parliament (MPs) to discuss the economic catastrophe, which has been termed as the worst since the country's independence in 1948. The meeting was called on after irate Sri Lankans took to the streets demanding the resignation of President Rajapaksa.

Sri Lanka's primary opposition party, the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB), has threatened to file a no-confidence motion against President Rajapaksa's government if, he fails to take decisive efforts to pull the country out of its political and economic turmoil. Meanwhile, the Catholic Church in Sri Lanka has also declared its support for the ongoing Galle Face protest in the island nation, which is seeking President Rajapaksa's immediate resignation. During a press conference, Rev. Fr. Cyril Gamini Fernando, Director of the National Catholic Center for Social Communications and Church spokesperson, expressed his support for the ongoing protests, The Island reported.

A new Cabinet consisting of 17 ministers has been appointed by Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa today reports NewsWire. — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2022

Sri Lanka declares default on all of its external debt

Meanwhile, on April 12, Sri Lankan Finance Ministry announced the country would declare default on its external debt of $51 billion, pending a bail-out from the International Monetary Fund (IMF). In a press release, the ministry further stated that the government will consequently suspend normal debt servicing of all "Affected Debt" for an interim term, pending an orderly and consensual restructuring of those liabilities in accordance with an IMF-supported economic adjustment programme. The Finance Ministry claimed that Sri Lanka has maintained an impeccable record of debt service since its independence in 1948. However, it further added that recent developments, such as the COVID-19 pandemic's consequences and the fallout from Ukraine's war, have degraded the country's fiscal situation to the point that routine service of external public debt obligations is no longer conceivable.

Sri Lankan crisis

It is pertinent to mention here that the Sri Lankan government is battling to meet basic requirements for its 22 million citizens amid an unprecedented economic crisis caused by mishandling of finances and ill-timed tax cuts. The crisis was exacerbated further after cabinet ministers resigned, on April 3, with immediate effect. The island nation is also currently facing a foreign exchange deficit, which has resulted in food, fuel, power, and gas shortages, and has sought economic assistance from friendly countries.

(With ANI inputs)

Image: AP