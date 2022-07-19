Sri Lanka: Protesters Call For Wickremesinghe's Resignation Day Before Presidential Polls

Amid the ongoing economic and political crisis in Sri Lanka, a fresh protest broke out on Tuesday demanding acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe's resignation. This comes a day before the country's Parliament is slated to elect the new President on July 20. According to reports, the entrances to Parliament were heavily guarded by hundreds of soldiers ahead of the presidential polls scheduled for Wednesday.

Speaking to ANI, one of the protesters stated that the acting President must tender his resignation as he does not have the people's mandate. "Recently the President of the country was forced to resign by the people. And when he resigned, he made a decision to appoint the Prime Minister as the acting President. The acting President doesn't have the people's mandate but he is making an attempt to become the permanent President of the country," the protester added.

The protester went on to say the demonstration will continue in Colombo until Wickremesinghe resigns from his post. "The corrupt regime is supporting Wickremesinghe as he was appointed by it. So we are forcing him to leave the office of the President," he told ANI. Notably, Wickremesinghe took charge as the acting President of the country following Gotabaya Rajapaksa's resignation on July 14.

Earlier on July 9, Wickremesinghe resigned from the post of Prime Minister to make way for an all-party government to take over. Taking to Twitter he said, “To ensure the continuation of the Government including the safety of all citizens, I accept the best recommendation of the Party Leaders today, we make way for an All-Party Government. To facilitate this, I will resign as Prime Minister.” He was appointed as the country's premier following the resignation of the then PM Mahinda Rajapaksa in the month of May this year.

Sri Lanka crisis

It is worth mentioning here that the Sri Lankan government has been struggling to meet basic requirements for its population of 22 million citizens amid an unprecedented economic crisis. The island nation is also currently facing a foreign exchange deficit, which has resulted in food, fuel, power, and gas shortages, and has sought economic assistance from friendly countries.

Meanwhile, the country's acting President Wickremesinghe claimed that the negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) are in the final phase. According to him, discussions with other nations about assistance are also moving forward.

(With inputs from ANI, Image: AP)